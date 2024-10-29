Vedaanta And Greenrich Group Address Rising Senior Living Demand With First Luxury Project In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 28th October: Vedaanta Senior Living, the fastest-growing company in the senior living sector, is set to debut in Hyderabad by partnering with Greenrich Group\'s 500-acre township project, \"GREENRICH HIGHLANDS,\" located in Thummalur & Lemoor villages on the Srisailam National Highway. Responding to the increasing demand for senior living solutions in the city, the project will introduce over 250 units, including villas and apartments, tailored to meet the needs of retirees.



As India\'s demographics shift, the demand for high-quality senior living communities has significantly grown, driven by lifestyle changes, higher disposable incomes, and the transition to nuclear families. Today\'s retirees, with a desire for active lifestyles, seek more than just healthcare; they are looking for communities that provide security, comfort, social engagement, recreational activities, and wellness services-areas in which Vedaanta has significant expertise.



This project in Hyderabad offers the perfect blend of tranquility and city-like convenience. Nestled in a serene location, this senior living community provides a peaceful environment while featuring a wide range of top-tier amenities, including diverse dining options, a wellness hub, indoor games, a movie theatre, and dedicated recreation spaces.



Residents can also enjoy a host of personalized services, such as hygienic and nutritious meals tailored to dietary needs, housekeeping and laundry services, concierge support, and engaging social activities-all within the safety and security of a gated community. Designed to foster an active and fulfilling lifestyle, this project reflects Vedaanta and Greenrich\'s commitment to elevating senior living standards in India.



Mr. Rahul Sabharwal, Co-founder and Director of Vedaanta Senior Living, said, \"The need for senior living communities in India has never been more pressing. With shifting demographics, longer life expectancies, enhanced financial strength, and evolving expectations from our aging population, it\'s essential to create environments where seniors can thrive, not just live. At Vedaanta Senior Living, we are committed to building communities that offer not only care and security but also opportunities for social connection, wellness, and a fulfilling lifestyle. Our goal is to redefine senior living by fostering vibrant, supportive spaces that respect the dignity and independence of our elders.\"



The senior living market in India is valued at around $1 billion, with projections of significant growth in the coming years. The sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18-20% over the next five years, driven by increasing awareness and demand. The expanding retiree population is seeking both independent and assisted living options that go beyond basic care. With a majority of senior living communities located in the southern region, Hyderabad is emerging as a key hub, offering seniors an array of choices.



Mr. Teegela Narsi Reddy, Chairman of Greenrich Group, expressed his excitement about the partnership and is thrilled to collaborate with Vedaanta on this project. He said, \"Hyderabad has a significant demand for facilities catering to seniors seeking active environments. With Greenrich\'s 15 years of experience in building residential and commercial projects, including multiple large-scale townships, this partnership is well-positioned to meet that need. The project is conveniently located near the airport, specialist hospitals, a pharma park, an 18-hole golf course, and Pullela Gopichand Badminton academy – all within a 10-15 minute drive. It offers the perfect blend of serenity and active living, enabling residents to enjoy an engaging and fulfilling second innings.\"



Since its inception in 2015, Vedaanta Senior Living has been at the forefront of senior care in India, developing communities that cater to the diverse needs of the elderly. With a focus on independent and assisted living, Vedaanta provides a blend of comfort, care, and vibrant community life. Vedaanta has rapidly grown to 14 communities, serving over 700 residents. The Hyderabad project marks another milestone in its commitment to redefine senior living across India.





About Vedaanta: Vedaanta Senior Living, founded in 2015, is a leading senior care company dedicated to providing superior care and comfort to seniors at affordable costs. With a mission to create hassle- free, senior-friendly communities, Vedaanta offers a range of retirement living solutions, from independent to assisted living. As one of the fastest-growing companies in the sector, Vedaanta operates multiple communities across India, with 700+ families staying in major cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Cochin, Hosur and many more. Driven by a team of seasoned professionals, Vedaanta is redefining retirement living by fostering environments where seniors can truly thrive.

