Drone Debris Causes Vehicle And Building Fire In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District, Injuries Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, falling drone debris sparked a fire resulting in injuries.

This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Popko, Chief of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

"According to preliminary data, a Russian drone attack on Kyiv led to debris falling in Solomianskyi district. Verified information indicates that and a residential building caught fire," the statement reads.

"Debris also fell on an open area in Sviatoshynskyi district. Details are being clarified," Popko added later.

Also, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on Telegram : "Three people were injured in Solomianskyi district. One person was hospitalized, and two others received medical assistance at the scene. The fire was promptly extinguished. Due to the drone debris fall, a gas pipeline was damaged, and specialists have since shut off the gas supply."

Later, Vitalii Klitschko updated : "There are now four injured in Solomianskyi district. One was hospitalized, and three others received on-site medical assistance."

As previously reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert was declared for the second time during the night in the capital, and air defense systems were active.