Russia Spreads Fakes About Alleged Killings Of Donetsk Border Residents By Ukrainian Military CCD

Russia Spreads Fakes About Alleged Killings Of Donetsk Border Residents By Ukrainian Military
10/29/2024 2:10:39 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is disseminating fake information and supposed drone footage alleging that Ukrainian military personnel are deliberately killing residents of border settlements in Donetsk region.
This was reported on facebook by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, as relayed by Ukrinform.
The CCD emphasizes that the video lacks details about the circumstances of the recording, the direction of the shelling, or the identity of those involved.
Additionally, the video does not provide enough information to identify the individuals in the combat zone or explain why they are there.
Earlier reports indicated that Russian propaganda has been using the population of frontline areas in attempts to discredit the Ukrainian forces.
Through such disinformation, Russia aims to portray its forces as 'saviors' of Donetsk residents and distract from its numerous crimes.
Meanwhile, there is confirmed information of Russian troops shooting a civilian vehicle in Selydove, and reports of Russian drones "hunting" civilians in Kherson.
As reported by Ukrinform, the photo of North Korean flag seen in Tsukuryno area of Donetsk region, which was circulated online, was not found. According to the CCD head Andrii Kovalenko, the story about supposed Russian and North Korean flags in the Pokrovsk sector is part of an information operation.
