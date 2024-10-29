SBU Charges Lysychansk Reenactor With Collaboration With Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced in absentia charges against a propagandist from Lysychansk, Luhansk region, for collaboration with the Russian Federation.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on by the 3rd Directorate of the SBU's Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"The SBU has documented the activities of the head of the '279th Rifle Lysychansk Division Military-Historical Club,' who conducts informational and propaganda activities in support of the Russian occupiers. Evidence shows that, following the city's capture by the aggressor's forces, he began close cooperation with the occupation administration," the statement reads.

Under the guise of "reenactments" of "Great Patriotic War" events and search activities, the collaborator promotes a Russian imperialist version of historical events, Soviet symbols, and glorifies the occupiers.

According to the SBU, since early 2023, the "reenactor" has organized several "patriotic" events in Lysychansk in line with Russian propaganda and actively participated in the agitation work of the local "authorities."

Among the mass events in which he participated were gatherings in honor of "Afghan warriors," two ceremonial reburials of the remains of fallen "Red Guards," and other events. He spoke alongside occupation forces representatives, glorifying the aggressors.

He also has his own YouTube channel, through which he broadcasts Russian "victory cult" narratives and draws false parallels between victory in World War II and Russia's current aggression against Ukraine.

The SBU charged him under Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity). The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison.

As reported by Ukrinform, two "war correspondents" from the so-called DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) were recently charged in Donetsk region.