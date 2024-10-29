Dr. Vernon Swartz Appointed Vice President Of Madison Coaching Academy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
MEG LLC Logo
Dr. Vernon Swartz, VP Madison Coaching Academy
Dr. Robin Westerik, President MEG LLC
New Leadership Coaching Academy at Madison Education Group LLC appoints Dr. Veron Swartz as the Vice President
Coaching is a catalyst for growth and transformation, and I'm deeply passionate about helping others harness its potential.”
- Dr. Vernon SwartzMELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Madison Education Group LLC (MEG) and the Madison School of Professional
Development (MSPD) are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vernon Swartz as Vice President of the
Madison Coaching Academy . This move marks MEG's commitment to lifelong learning opportunities and
personal and professional development. Under Dr. Swartz's leadership, the academy aims to empower
future leaders and entrepreneurs through high-quality professional coaching education and
certifications.
Dr. Swartz is widely respected as an expert in the coaching community and has been a contributing
author to publications on professional coaching. With close to two decades of experience in the
professional coaching and mentoring industry, Dr. Swartz brings a wealth of expertise to this new role.
Prior to joining Madison Coaching Academy, Swartz held several key leadership roles, including being
responsible for expanding and developing operations in Southern Europe, the UK, and Ireland at a
leading organization known for its exclusive executive coaching, mentoring and peer advisory boards,
supporting business leaders in achieving strategic growth. In this role, he partnered with executives and
business owners to create strategies that significantly increased business value and market
competitiveness.
With a strong focus on helping entrepreneurs and executives achieve sustainable growth, Swartz has
also worked extensively across Southern Africa. As a Senior Coach at the continent's leading for-profit
business accelerator, he coached hundreds of business leaders from grassroots ventures to small and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). He played a pivotal role in guiding entrepreneurs to develop self-
leadership skills, boost self-awareness, and enhance the profitability and long-term success of their
businesses.
Dr. Swartz continues to serve as the Director of Education for one of the oldest professional coaches
training organizations in North America and contributes his expertise as a member of the advisory board
for a major coach certification body with a presence in over 130 countries.
"Coaching is a catalyst for growth and transformation, and I'm deeply passionate about helping others
harness its potential, said Swartz. In this new role, my mission is to equip future coaches with the skills
and mindset to build impactful coaching practices while driving positive change in the organizations they
serve. By applying a strength-based coaching approach grounded in positive psychology, my goal is to
help our students reach their full potential both professionally and personally."
Dr. Swartz has earned advanced degrees in Business Administration and Organizational Management
from universities in the UK, Europe, and the USA. He is recognized as a Certified Corporate, Executive,
and Entrepreneur Coach, holding the Professional Certified Coach (PCC) credential from the
International Coaching Federation (ICF). He is also an accredited practitioner in multiple behavioral and
personality assessments, including DISC. Committed to lifelong learning, Swartz is currently pursuing
both the Master Certified Coach (MCC) designation and the Board-Certified Coach (BCC) credential.
Swartz plans to expand Madison Coaching Academy's offerings by introducing advanced coaching
certifications and enhancing opportunities for professional development, including establishing strategic
partnerships with carefully selected accredited institutions to enable students to earn both coaching
credentials and recognized academic qualifications.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Swartz join us as Vice President of Madison Coaching Academy,” said Dr.
Robin Westerik, President of MEG.“His expertise, combined with his deep passion for coaching,
entrepreneurship and leadership development, aligns with MEG's vision to further careers, enrich lives,
break down educational barriers and learn together.”
As part of the academy's mission, graduates will have the opportunity to secure coaching contracts and
gain access to essential resources, tools, and software to ensure professional success. Beyond its
training programs, the academy will also provide a range of coaching services, including executive
coaching for individuals and organizations.
For more information on Madison Coaching Academy and its offerings, please visit pages/coaching-certificates
Dr. Paul Eidson
Madison School of Professional Devel
+1 406-799-1515
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN29102024003118003196ID1108827342