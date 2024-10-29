Nigeria: Seven Killed After Building Collapses In Capital
Date
10/29/2024 12:30:11 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Abuja, Oct 29 (IANS) At least seven bodies were recovered from rubble after a partly demolished building collapsed in a suburban area of the Nigerian capital of Abuja on the weekend, authorities said.
Abdulrahman Mohammed, head of the federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department, told Xinhua on Monday that the building, which had earlier been partly demolished by Nigerian authorities, collapsed in Sabon-Lugbe, a suburb of Abuja, on Saturday when a group of suspected scavengers entered the site, pulling down and carting away iron rods.
"This activity by the suspected scavengers triggered the remains of the demolished slab to fall on them," Mohammed said, adding that two injured people were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.
Cases of building collapse are not uncommon in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, often leading to heavy casualties. Nigeria registered at least 135 building collapse incidents between 2022 and 2024, according to a report by the country's Building Collapse Prevention Guild in July.
MENAFN29102024000231011071ID1108827318
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.