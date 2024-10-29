State Cannot Afford Pay Higher Amounts Under 'Evidnovlennia' Program Shuliak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The maximum payout under the 'eVidnovlennia' (eRestoration) program is UAH

500,000 for damaged houses and UAH

350,000 for apartments. Unfortunately, the state currently cannot afford to pay more for damaged housing.

This was stated by Olena Shuliak, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Regional Development, Local Self-Government, and Urban Planning, and head of the party Servant of the People in an interview with Ukrinfor .

"As of today, applications for nearly UAH

8 billion have been approved for payments for damaged housing. Compensation has been approved for more than 73,000 Ukrainian families, who have received or will receive these funds for repairs," she reported.

Shuliak also reminded that the maximum compensation amounts are UAH

500,000 for a house and UAH

350,000 for an apartment.

"While the compensation amounts may not be what most would hope for, the state has done everything possible to develop a support mechanism and find the funds for its successful implementation. Unfortunately, the state cannot afford to pay more for damaged housing at this time," she noted.

Additionally, it was reported that in Kherson region, thanks to the 'eVidnovlennia' program, over UAH

1.8 billion have been allocated in compensation to 4,970 families with damaged or destroyed homes.