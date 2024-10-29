Kashmir's Aynan Batool Shines In Inter Division Cricket

In the first match, Kashmir Division secured victory in the Inter-Division UT Level U-19 Girls Cricket Tournament at Sports Wanpora, Qazigund. In a well-fought match, Kashmir Division defeated Jammu Division by 13 runs, gaining a 1-0 lead in the tournament.

Organised by the DYSS and hosted by DYSSO Anantnag, the tournament was inaugurated by SHO Qazigund, Muzamil Showkat, along with officials from DYSS Anantnag.

Batting first, Kashmir Division set a competitive target of 110 runs in their allotted overs, with standout performances from Aynan Batool, who scored 48 runs, and Laiba Rafiq, who contributed 26.

While chasing the target, Jammu Division displayed resilience but fell short, managing 96/6 in alloted

overs. For Kashmir, Shahista, Aneesha, Tanzeela, Nayeema and Shaheena each took a wicket, helping seal their team's victory.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now