Khanpur Sarai: A Mughal Relic Fading Into Oblivion

Located in the picturesque district of Budgam, the Sarai, once frequented by Mughal Emperor Jahangir, now lies in a state of disrepair. The once sprawling complex has been reduced due to encroachments by locals, who have even constructed buildings within the 100-meter protected zone.





“Before the ASI took over in 1998, locals had already started dividing the land,” said Mohammad Abdullah, a local watchman.“Part of it was even used to build a mosque.”



Despite the ASI's efforts to curb these encroachments, the problem persists. Locals express concern over the lack of maintenance and the increasing number of visitors who often damage the structure.

“People have constructed buildings within the 100-meter protected zone of the monument. The authorities have filed FIRs against the violators, but the issue requires comprehensive action,” he added.

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological sites and remains (AMASR) Act, 1958 restricts the construction activities within 100 meters of a protected monument. Any building or renovation within this restricted zone requires approval from the appropriate Authority, which is usually the national Monuments Authority.

“People from all over gather here during festivals like Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. They sometimes set off firecrackers inside,” said Mudasir Hameed, a frequent visitor.“The crowd, coupled with the fragile state of the monument, poses a serious threat to its survival.”

During the 17th century, Akbar's son, Jahangir and other Mughal emperors travelled along the ancient Mughal route from Delhi to Srinagar. They and their caravans would rest at a particular resting place known as“Saria”. More than 8 Sarias were built from Rajouri to Kashmir, With some being Chingus Sarai, Alibad Sarai, Sukh Sarai, Hirpur Sarai, Rambagh Sarai and Khanpur Sarai. These Sarais served as royal inns for Mughal emperors and their caravans, and were occasionally used by military forces during invasions.



The architecture of Khanpur sarai has fascinated visitors by its vintage charm. The Khanpur Saria is rectangular in shape, with entrance gateways on both the north and south side. It is built using Lakauri bricks with lime Surkhi mortar. It maintains Symmetry

in design, with each cell facing a corresponding cell on the opposite side. The gateways are flanked by the staircase

on both sides, adding to its architectural significance.



While Khanpur Sarai has the potential to become a major tourist attraction, its current state is a stark reminder of the apathy towards our historical heritage. Urgent intervention is needed to restore this magnificent relic to its former glory and preserve it for future generations.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now