Tiny Island In The Caribbean Gets Windfall As AI Boom Gathers Steam
Date
10/28/2024 11:04:50 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
While it is common knowledge that
investors in tech firms
like
Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA)
are accumulating fortunes from AI, the island of Anguilla is also
minting serious cash
from this industry. This started at about the time ChatGPT went public and set off a frenzy among companies wishing to get websites ending in .ai.
Cue in Anguilla. This British territory in the Caribbean didn't know it had struck future Gold when, by a stroke of luck, it was allocated the .ai internet address back in 1995. Each country has a unique internet address for sites located within its jurisdiction, and Anguilla found itself with the .ai address for its...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at
About AINewsWire
AINewsWire
(“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published:
imer, Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#5f1a3b362b302d1f1e16113a282c08362d3a713c3032" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected]
AINewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN28102024000224011066ID1108827030
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.