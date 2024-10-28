HIA Serves Over 13.7Mn Passengers In Q3 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport (DOH) has reported serving 13.7mn in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, reflecting a robust 7.9% growth compared to the same period last year.

Point-to-point traffic also experienced growth by 11.7%, contributing to the airport's overall performance. The passenger traffic growth was driven by strong demand for air travel, with July marking the airport's busiest month ever, handling 4,742,068 passengers followed by 4,717,885 passengers in August and 4,246,742 in September.

In the Middle East, the key growth countries were Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain while in Europe, the growth was led by Spain, United Kingdom and Germany. China market grew by over 43% compared to the previous year.

MENAFN28102024000067011011ID1108827004