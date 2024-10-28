Vidgo Joins Fastercapital's Acceleration Program To Expand Prepaid Streaming Services For Unbanked Customers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vidgo,Inc, a streaming service aimed at providing affordable television to the unbanked, has joined FasterCapital's Acceleration program. Based in the United States, Vidgo has invested $1M and is seeking to raise an additional $2M to scale its unique offering, which allows customers to pay for streaming in cash at over 18,000 locations across the country.



Commenting on Vidgo's innovative approach, Bashar Hamood from FasterCapital said, "Vidgo is addressing a significant gap in the by offering an accessible streaming solution for the unbanked. Their focus on cash-based payments creates a seamless way for millions of people to access affordable television services without the need for credit or debit cards. We're excited to support Vidgo's mission to bring more inclusivity to the streaming industry."



Shane Cannon, CEO of Vidgo, shared his enthusiasm about joining the program: "We are excited to partner with FasterCapital as we work to expand Vidgo's reach to millions of unbanked Americans. With their support, we're confident that we can scale Vidgo's prepaid television model and give everyone the opportunity to enjoy streaming services regardless of their financial situation."

Vidgo aims to provide a simple, contract-free way for unbanked customers to access premium television content. By leveraging partnerships with Incomm and its vast distribution network, Vidgo plans to replicate the prepaid wireless model that successfully acquired 20 million customers, offering convenience and flexibility for those often left out by traditional streaming providers.

