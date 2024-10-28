OAS To Host High-Level Haitian Delegation And Venice Commission On Electoral Processes And Governance In Haiti

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) HAITI / USA – The Organization of American States (OAS) is hosting, starting today and until Wednesday, October 30th, a high-level delegation from Haiti and representatives from the Venice Commission for a series of meetings that aim to address critical topics related to the security context, future electoral processes, governance, and the development of a legislative framework to support stability in Haiti, in line with OAS Permanent Council CP/RES.1237, adopted on November 17, 2023.

This in-person engagement builds on recent collaborations between the OAS and the Venice Commission, as part of an ongoing initiative to help Haiti identify legislative solutions that can serve as a basis for conducting the next and future electoral processes.

Following an invitation by OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro in March 2024, the Venice Commission issued an “Interim Opinion on Possible Constitutional and Legislative Solutions to Conduct Future Electoral Processes” in June.

This document, which outlines recommendations for Haiti's electoral framework, was developed based on consultations with Haitian officials, including Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council, and addresses both constitutional and electoral reforms essential for Haiti's democratic processes.

In a September virtual meeting, the OAS Department of Electoral Cooperation and Observation, the Venice Commission, and Haitian authorities continued the dialogue to refine this framework. The upcoming October meetings in Washington, DC, will include representatives from the Transitional Presidential Council of Haiti as well as the Provisional Electoral Council, the National Identification Office and the National Conference Steering Committee.

The purpose is to provide an opportunity for direct dialogue among Haitian representatives, OAS officials, Venice Commission members, as well as Permanent and Observer Missions to the OAS. Discussions will focus on security, financing, and the legislative framework for upcoming elections in Haiti, as well as political-electoral rights, governance, and international cooperation.

The three-day agenda also includes experts' sessions with electoral specialists and regional authorities covering topics such as effective mechanisms to achieve a peaceful electoral process, strategies to organize an election in conflict zones and overseas voting, among others.

These meetings and the participation of the Haitian delegation have been made possible thanks to the generous contributions of the governments of Canada, France and the United States.

The Venice Commission, the Council of Europe's advisory body on constitutional matters, has played a unique role in advising countries in transition. Through its collaboration with the OAS and Haitian authorities, the Commission reinforces the importance of Haitian-led solutions to Haiti's electoral challenges. The OAS is committed to supporting these efforts and promoting democratic stability in the region by facilitating dialogue and sharing international best practices.

