Free Flu Shot – New COVID-19 Vaccines Now Available Across Ontario

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

RSV immunizations available November 4, expanded program will protect more infants and high risk children

TORONTO, Canada – Starting today, Ontarians can receive their free flu shot and the new, updated vaccine at local pharmacies, public units and primary care providers across the province. Staying up to date on vaccinations continues to be the best way for people to stay safe and healthy this respiratory illness season and avoid unnecessary visits to the hospital.

“Our is taking steps to ensure Ontarians of all ages have the tools they need to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and healthy,” said Sylvia Jones, deputy premier and minister of health.“By expanding the number of children eligible under the RSV program and ensuring people have access to convenient, publicly funded flu and COVID-19 vaccines, our government is making it easier for families to access care and protection this respiratory illness season.”

The flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine are available at participating pharmacies, local public health units, and primary care providers, and it is safe and convenient to receive both vaccines at the same time. All Ontarians six months and older can receive their next COVID-19 dose if it has been a recommended six months since their last dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection. Ontarians are encouraged to speak with a health care professional to help determine their appropriate vaccination schedule.

Starting November 4, doses of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) immunization, Beyfortus®, will also be available for infants and high-risk children up to 24 months. The province's expanded RSV immunization program, available to all babies born in 2024, will help over 200,000 families access the Beyfortus® immunization for free through their public health unit, health care provider, as well as within hospital settings for infants born during the 2024/25 respiratory illness season. Pregnant women also have the option of receiving a single dose of Abrysvo®, to provide protection for their infant from birth to six months.

The province has also expanded the high-risk older adult RSV prevention program and has already received doses for all those 60 years of age and older living in long-term care homes, Elder Care Lodges and all retirement homes. Ontario is the first in Canada to have a publicly funded older adult RSV program and is one of the first in the world.

“Ontario's RSV programs will play a pivotal role in protecting the babies, young children and older adults who are most susceptible to severe outcomes caused by the virus, including serious lung infections and hospitalization,” said Dr Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health.“To be well-protected this respiratory illness season, I also encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, especially those aged 65 and older, as well as those who are at higher risk for severe outcomes.”

Through Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care , the Ontario government is providing people with the tools they need to stay safe and healthy throughout respiratory illness season.

The post Free Flu Shot – New COVID-19 vaccines now available across Ontario appeared first on Caribbean News Global .