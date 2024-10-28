DNA Synthesis Market To Grow By USD 6.5 Billion From 2024-2028, Driven By Rising Demand For DNA-Based Therapeutics, AI-Powered Report By Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global

dna synthesis market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. Increasing use of dna synthesis-based therapeutics

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

integration of in dna synthesis. However,

regulatory issues associated with dna synthesis therapeutics poses a challenge. Key market players include Azenta US, Inc, Bio Basic Inc., BioCat GmbH, Biomatik Corp., Bioneer Corp., Danaher Corp., DNA Script, Epoch Life Science, Eton Bioscience Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evonetix Ltd, Gene Universal, Inc., Genemed Synthesis Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., OriGene Technologies Inc., ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc, Proteo Genix, Synbio Technologies LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Twist Bioscience Corp..







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Oligonucleotide synthesis and Gene synthesis), End-user (Biopharmaceutical companies, Academic and research institutes, and Contract research organizations and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Azenta US, Inc, Bio Basic Inc., BioCat GmbH, Biomatik Corp., Bioneer Corp., Danaher Corp., DNA Script, Epoch Life Science, Eton Bioscience Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evonetix Ltd, Gene Universal, Inc., Genemed Synthesis Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., OriGene Technologies Inc., ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc, Proteo Genix, Synbio Technologies LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Twist Bioscience Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The DNA synthesis market is experiencing a significant transformation through the integration of automation. Automated systems are revolutionizing gene synthesis processes by enhancing efficiency and precision. In-house DNA synthesis using automated benchtop systems is a key advancement, enabling rapid construction, cloning, and amplification of new genetic candidates within a few days. This reduces time and labor, accelerating research and safeguarding proprietary vector information. Synthetic biology platforms are combining automation with advanced synthesis chemistry, addressing previous challenges. These platforms offer overnight synthesis with minimal hands-on time, reintroducing synthetic biology into laboratories. For instance, the BioXp 9600 system by Telesis Bio exemplifies this trend, with features like Gibson Assembly and two-step error correction for automated gene, clone, DNA library, and mRNA synthesis. Automation in DNA synthesis instruments ensures rapid phosphorylation of nucleosides, converting them to phosphoramidites within minutes. This seamless transition enhances overall efficiency. The integration of AI and automation in DNA synthesis is driving industry advancements, streamlining workflows, reducing manual intervention, and accelerating genetic research and development. This automation positively impacts the growth of the DNA synthesis market.



The DNA synthesis market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in gene synthesis technologies. Companies are focusing on creating synthetic genomes and genetic circuits using Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). These innovations hold promise for therapeutic candidates, enabling tailored therapies for various diseases such as cancer, ovarian cancer, dyslexia, psoriasis, and Parkinson's disease. RNA molecules play a crucial role in medical research, including disease diagnosis, forensic investigation, and genetic disease diagnostics. Gel electrophoresis and recombinant DNA technology are essential tools in DNA sequencing technology. High-throughput technologies, chemical method, and enzymatic method are driving research and diagnostics in this field. Synthetic DNA, sequencing errors, and DNA synthesis are key areas of focus for improving gene therapies and molecular diagnostics. Pathogens and personalized treatment are other significant applications of DNA synthesis. Synthetic biology, drug development, vaccines, and healthcare expenditure are major sectors where DNA synthesis holds immense potential. Microfluidics and high-throughput synthesis are the latest trends in this market, revolutionizing the way we produce and utilize synthetic DNA.



Market

Challenges



The DNA synthesis market encounters substantial regulatory hurdles, primarily concerning the production of custom nucleic acids like DNA. Regulations are vital to prevent the misuse of synthesized DNA, which could potentially create harmful pathogens or toxins. Researchers frequently use custom DNA strands for various applications, acquiring them from commercial providers. However, certain sequences pose risks if misused, such as those coding for toxins or enhancing pathogen virulence. Regulations, such as the US government's rules, require DNA manufacturers to screen orders for sequences of concern and verify customer legitimacy. These sequences can contribute to organism toxicity or disease-causing ability. Current regulations apply to scientists and companies receiving federal funding, mandating they procure synthetic nucleic acids from compliant providers. Regulatory challenges pose a significant hurdle for the global DNA synthesis market, necessitating stringent screening processes and adherence to new regulations to ensure safe and responsible use of synthetic DNA and safeguard public health. The DNA synthesis market is a significant segment in the biotechnology industry, focusing on creating Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) using synthetic techniques. This market caters to various sectors like gene therapies, molecular diagnostics, synthetic biology, drug development, vaccines, and healthcare expenditure. Challenges include efficient production of oligonucleotides, enhancing enzyme efficiency, and addressing chronic diseases and genetic disorders through gene-based therapies. Biopharmaceutical companies and diagnostics technologies are major players, with applications in personalized treatment, precision medicine, molecular chips, clinical diagnostics, and genetic research. Gene therapy, genome editing, and targeted therapies are emerging areas, driven by advancements in high-throughput synthesis, microfluidics, and custom gene synthesis. The market faces hurdles such as high production costs, regulatory challenges, and the need for technological advancements in areas like nucleotide synthesis and gene editing. Despite these challenges, the DNA synthesis market holds immense potential, offering opportunities in cancer genomics, therapeutic interventions, and healthcare spending.

Segment Overview

This dna synthesis market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Oligonucleotide synthesis 1.2 Gene synthesis



2.1 Biopharmaceutical companies

2.2 Academic and research institutes 2.3 Contract research organizations and others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Oligonucleotide synthesis- The DNA synthesis market is witnessing significant advancements in the production of oligonucleotides, which are short sequences of nucleic acids used to create single-chain biological polymers. Oligonucleotides are made up of nucleotides, composed of a nitrogenous base, a five-carbon sugar molecule, and one or more phosphate groups. Chemical DNA synthesis, using phosphoramidite technology, is the current standard for producing oligonucleotides with modifications to enhance stability and functionality. However, challenges arise in creating longer and more complex oligonucleotides. To address these challenges, enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technology has emerged as a promising solution. Companies like DNA Script have developed the Syntax instrument, which uses the TdT enzyme and EDS technology to produce long, scarless oligonucleotides with high fidelity. This technology enables scientists to synthesize up to 120 nucleotides long oligonucleotides directly in their laboratories, with or without modifications, and scale it for multiple experiments. DNA Script has also advanced its EDS technology to routinely synthesize highly pure and complex oligonucleotides up to 400 nucleotides long, achieving a coupling efficiency greater than 99% for oligonucleotides around 300 bases. These technological advancements demonstrate that enzymatic synthesis can match and even surpass the capabilities of chemical synthesis in terms of length and purity. Institutions such as Aarhus University and Novo Nordisk are also contributing to this field by developing new synthesis methods for oligonucleotide conjugates, crucial for the development of targeted RNA medicines. Overall, the oligonucleotide synthesis segment of the global DNA synthesis market is characterized by significant technological advancements, driving the industry forward and enabling the creation of more complex and functional oligonucleotides for a wide range of research and therapeutic applications.

Research Analysis

DNA synthesis refers to the process of creating artificial DNA sequences in a laboratory using various synthetic techniques. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) is the fundamental unit of genetic information. Oligonucleotides are short sequences of DNA or RNA used in various applications, including gene therapies, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. DNA synthesis plays a crucial role in drug development, particularly in creating therapeutic candidates for gene therapies, targeted therapies, and vaccines. It also supports clinical diagnostics, allowing for disease diagnosis, genetic disease diagnostics, and forensic investigation. Synthetic DNA is essential for genetic research, gene editing, genome editing, precision medicine, and personalized treatment. DNA synthesis technology is also used to create RNA molecules for medical research and cancer research, including ovarian cancer. The market for DNA synthesis continues to grow, driven by advances in gene therapy, genome editing, and the Precision Medicine Initiative.

Market Research Overview

DNA synthesis refers to the process of creating artificial deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a laboratory setting. This technique is essential in various fields, including molecular diagnostics, gene therapies, synthetic biology, drug development, vaccines, and healthcare expenditure. Oligonucleotides, short synthetic DNA or RNA molecules, play a significant role in these applications. Synthetic DNA is used in gene therapies, gene-based therapies, gene editing, and genome editing for treating genetic disorders such as dyslexia, psoriasis, and Parkinson's disease. In molecular diagnostics, DNA synthesis helps in disease diagnosis, forensic investigation, and genetic disease diagnostics. High-throughput synthesis, microfluidics, and enzyme efficiency are crucial in enhancing the production of synthetic DNA. The healthcare industry's increasing spending on research and diagnostics, precision medicine, and therapeutic interventions has fueled the growth of the DNA synthesis market. Gene therapy initiatives, genome sequencing technology, and recombinant DNA technology are some of the significant areas of research in this field. High-throughput technologies, chemical method, and enzymatic method are the primary techniques used for DNA synthesis. DNA synthesis is also used in therapeutic candidates, tailored therapies, and targeted therapies for chronic diseases like cancer, ovarian cancer, and cancer genomics. Custom gene synthesis, gene therapy, and genome editing are the emerging trends in this market. The Precision Medicine Initiative and Gene Therapy Initiative are some of the significant research programs focusing on DNA synthesis. Biotechnology companies, diagnostics technologies, and biopharmaceutical companies are the key players in the DNA synthesis market. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine, molecular chips, clinical diagnostics, genetic variations, and therapeutic applications. However, sequencing errors and ethical concerns are some of the challenges faced in the DNA synthesis market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Gene Synthesis

End-user



Biopharmaceutical Companies



Academic And Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations And Others

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

