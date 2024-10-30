Digital Transactions At Vietnamese Banks Reach 98 Pc

(MENAFN- IANS) Hanoi, Oct 30 (IANS) The digital transaction rate at many commercial banks in Vietnam has reached 97-98 per cent, Vietnam News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing the State of Vietnam.

Pham Tien Dung, the bank's deputy governor, said that from October 1, banks have allowed account openings using chip-enabled ID cards and fully implemented lending and guarantees. This foundation is crucial for the technological integration of the sector, Xinhua reported.

Nguyen Quoc Hung, vice chairman and general secretary of the Vietnam Banks Association, said some banks were now conducting over 95 per cent of transactions through digital channels. More than 87 per cent of adults in Vietnam hold payment accounts.

The sector's digital transformation is being driven by technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, and open banking platforms, he said.

The country's credit institution system has amassed around 200 million customer records, including 46.7 million biometric-verified accounts, he said.