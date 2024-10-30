Prime Minister Receives UN Deputy Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received at the Amiri Diwan today Her Excellency Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations and ways to support and enhance them, as well as the ongoing arrangements for the State of Qatar to host the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, in addition to discussing the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries (2022-2031).

The Prime Minister expressed Qatar's aspiration to receive summit participants from all over the world in Doha, and to achieve tangible results that contribute to building a better world. He also expressed the State of Qatar's aspiration to enhance cooperation with the United Nations.