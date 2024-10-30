Mcsweeney Ready To Step Up As Opener For Australia Against India A

(MENAFN- IANS) Mackay, Oct 30 (IANS) Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney is embracing the prospect of stepping up to open the batting against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) if the selectors opt for a non-specialist opener. McSweeney believes his current form and experience batting at No. 3 for South Australia have prepared him well for the challenge of facing the new ball.

With a batting lineup that includes former Test openers Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris, along with promising youngster Sam Konstas, the selectors have options. But McSweeney's recent run of scores-55, 127 not out, 37, and 72-has thrust him into serious consideration.

"I feel like I've been playing some really good cricket, and I feel like my game is progressing each year and hopefully I continue to do that," McSweeney told reporters in Mackay.

As he leads Australia A into their upcoming matchup, McSweeney has a chance to showcase his readiness, and he views the potential opportunity to open as both an honour and a responsibility.

"There's so many guys that are playing well and hopefully we can all take the opportunity and make it a really hard job for the selectors. I'm playing probably the best cricket I have. Batting No.3 for South Australia, and pretty much my whole career, it's not too dissimilar to opening. All my prep is with the new ball, so I feel like my game's ready. Hopefully I can get an opportunity. If not, I'll keep trying to get better."

With India A fielding several Test squad members to prepare for the Australian conditions, McSweeney and his team face a challenging contest, one that will test the resolve and skill of Australia's rising stars.

"It will be nice to play those guys. We only see them on TV (in the IPL), for me personally. The wicket looks great, I don't think it will be too toss dependent. I think with the bat and the ball, they've got some great players. We'll need to be at our best and hopefully we can put in a good performance and get the win for Australia A," McSweeney said.