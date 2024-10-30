Karisma Kapoor Celebrates 27 Years Of Her Film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Karisma Kapoor recently took to social to celebrate a major milestone in her career, marking 27 years since the release of the iconic film“Dil To Pagal Hai.”

The 1997 musical romance, directed by Yash Chopra, starred Karisma alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Akshay Kumar. Known for its soundtrack and memorable choreography, the continues to be cherished by fans worldwide even today. Karisma took to her Instagram handle to share a from the film where she is seen showcasing her dance moves.

Alongside the clip, she wrote,“since it is the release anniversary of DTPH.” She also added a red heart emoji to the post. Karisma played the character Nisha, a passionate dancer who is in love with her best friend Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan). Her portrayal earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Apart from Shah Rukh's sizzling chemistry with Madhuri, the film is loved for its iconic tracks, like“Le Gayi” and“Are Re Are.”

For the unversed,“Dil To Pagal Hai” marked the second in a series of four consecutive films by Yash Chopra featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. It was also the third film to pair Khan with Madhuri Dixit, following Anjaam, and Koyla. Initially, the film had other titles like“Maine To Mohabbat Kar Li and Tevar” before Chopra ultimately chose“Dil To Pagal Hai.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma has an impressive lineup of hit films to her credit, including“Raja Hindustani,”“Andaz Apna Apna”,“Dil To Pagal Hai”,“Haseena Maan Jaayegi”,“Judwaa”, and“Hum Saath-Saath Hain”, among others.

After starring in the television soap opera“Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny”, she took a break from acting. Karisma made her comeback with the web series“Mentalhood” in 2020 and was most recently seen in Netflix's mystery thriller“Murder Mubarak.”