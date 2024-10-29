Al-Sisi, Eni CEO Discuss Boosting Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received on Monday Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the Italian company Eni, and his accompanying delegation of senior company officials, to discuss joint cooperation. The meeting was attended by Karim Badawi, Egypt's of and Mineral Resources.





The meeting witnessed a review by the company of the developments in its activities in Egypt in the fields of research and exploration, and development operations activities that will enable Eni to maintain high production rates from the fields, in addition to the progress achieved in energy efficiency and sustainability projects, which enhances the efforts of a fair energy transition.





The official spokesperson for the presidency of the republic Ahmed Fahmy, indicated that Descalzi expressed his pride in the fruitful cooperation between the company and Egypt, praising in this context the efforts of the Egyptian government to facilitate investors for the benefit of both parties.





Descalzi stressed his company's keenness to enhance its role as one of the largest players in the energy market in Egypt, given the promising opportunities the sector has, whether in terms of local production or export abroad.





President Al-Sisi praised the relationship between Egypt and the company,“which reflects the strength of cooperation relations between Egypt and Italy in various fields.” The President stressed Egypt's keenness on the continuous development of the investment climate in the country, stressing the government's continued efforts to expand the horizons of benefiting from the energy file.





Al-Sisi also praised the company's societal role, which is reflected in its support for a number of development projects in Egypt.