STF Nabs Three Criminals For Killing Bouncer In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Oct 30 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana has arrested three criminals, having a bounty of Rs 1.20 lakh, for their alleged involvement in killing a 23-year-old bouncer, police said.

The victim, Anuj, a resident of Kadarpur village, was gunned down by the accused at Ullawas Chowk when he was returning home.

CCTV footage captured the chilling attack, showing the perpetrators firing on the victim on June 28.

The armed assailants wearing t-shirts with an food delivery service logo fired multiple shots at Anuj.

The accused have been identified as Vikram alias Vicky alias Chaku (30), Dalbir alias Dinesh (20) and Narender Bhati (27) all residents of Sohna.

The team have also recovered three country-made pistols, .32 bores and four live cartridges from their possession.

A case under various sections has been registered at the Sector 65 police station.

The accused kept changing their locations to avoid arrest.

The STF arrested the culprits from the forest area of Harchandpur village in Sohna on Tuesday.

"All three accused were interrogated thoroughly. During questioning, accused Vikram disclosed that he had already gone to jail in a murder case," an STF officer said.

"About two months before the murder, Vikram had a fight with Anuj over the installation of a cigarette kiosk which was kept on the road near Lemon Tree Hotel near Ullawas Chowk. Before executing the crime, Vikram and his aides conducted recce for many days to take revenge for his fight.

"Keeping the grudge, Vikram, along with his accomplices, carried out the murder on June 28, " Preet Pal Sangwan," DSP STF (Gurugram unit) said.

The culprits were remanded to three days of police custody.

"All the arrested accused have past criminal records. Vikram is an alcoholic and has already been booked for murder. Apart from this, eight other cases have been registered against him. Dalbir and Narender were in jail in theft cases," Sangwan said.