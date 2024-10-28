Park National Corporation Reports Financial Results For Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of 2024

“Our bankers remain unwavering in their desire to serve more and find creative ways to meet the needs of our customers,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman.“Our bankers are diligent, compassionate and resilient. We saw it firsthand this month as Park bankers and customers in the Carolinas and Florida weathered hurricanes Helene and Milton and overcame extreme challenges and devastation. I couldn't be prouder of our team and how they stepped up to take care of each other and their communities.”

Park's net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $38.2 million, a 3.5 percent increase from $36.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 net income per diluted common share was $2.35, compared to $2.28 for the third quarter of 2023. Park's net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $112.8 million, a 10.3 percent increase from $102.2 million for the first nine months of 2023. Net income per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2024 was $6.95 compared to $6.29 for the first nine months of 2023.

Park's total loans increased 3.4 percent (4.6 percent annualized) during the first nine months of 2024 and increased 5.2 percent for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2024.

Park's total deposits increased 2.1 percent (2.9 percent annualized) during the first nine months of 2024 and decreased 0.4 percent for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2024. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits resulted in a net interest margin of 4.45 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 4.39 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 4.12 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, the net interest margin was 4.37 percent compared to 4.09 percent for the first nine months of 2023.

“We have enjoyed consistent loan growth in 2024, coupled with disciplined control of funding costs and exceptional customer service, resulting in near-record earnings,” said Park President Matthew Miller.“Our performance is driven by our bankers' commitment to produce exceptional results for our customers, communities and shareholders.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of September 30, 2024). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

Category: Earnings

Media contact: Michelle Hamilton, 740-349-6014, ...

Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740-322-6844, ...

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (1) Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe; (2) adverse changes in future economic and financial market conditions; (3) adverse changes in real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas; (4) the financial health of our commercial borrowers; (5) adverse changes in federal, state and local governmental law and policy, including the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated government debt, potential changes in tax legislation, government shutdown, infrastructure spending and social programs; (6) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (7) our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (8) increased credit risk and higher credit losses resulting from loan concentrations; (9) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (10) changes in accounting policies and practices as may be adopted by regulatory agencies; (11) Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results; (12) Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and Park's reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected; (13) failures in or breaches of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers; (14) negative impacts on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia; (15) effects of a fall in stock market prices on Park's asset and wealth management businesses; (16) continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; (17) the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; (18) the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically; (19) the potential further deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (20) the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws that may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results; (21) the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems that may adversely affect the banking industry; and (22) other risk factors relating to the financial services industry.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.