Gordon Bruner Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With“The E-Myth Evolution”, Co-Authored With Michael E. Gerber

Best Selling Author - Gordon Brunner

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The E-Myth Evolution" co-authored with Gordon Bruner, alongside Michael E. Gerber and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on October 24, 2024, the has achieved Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“The E-Myth Evolution” has made a remarkable impact, reaching the #1 New Release position in Direct Marketing and appearing on six additional New Release lists. This Amazon Best Seller has dominated five best-seller categories-Direct Marketing, Marketing, Sales & Selling, Marketing & Sales, and Entrepreneurship-capturing the attention of readers worldwide. Featuring powerful insights from Michael E. Gerber and top professionals across the globe, The E-Myth Evolution continues to inspire and engage audiences across multiple industries, establishing itself as an essential read for leaders and innovators alike.

Central to the success of "The E-Myth Evolution" is Gordon Bruner's chapter, "Road Trips and Revelations." Gordons story is a testament to the power of perseverance, smart decision-making, and unwavering commitment to doing the right thing, even in the face of challenges.



Meet Gordon Bruner

Gordon Bruner, born as the second child in a family of five, experienced a humble yet enriching childhood in Michigan. Despite financial constraints, Gordon's upbringing was filled with love and taught him the value of resourcefulness. Growing up, he quickly learned the importance of adaptability and acquiring new skills to navigate through life's challenges.



Relocating to Halls Crossroads, a suburb of Knoxville, TN during his second-grade years, Gordon's journey into the workforce commenced at the age of 16 with a job at Winn Dixie, a local grocery store. Realizing that traditional schooling wasn't aligning with his aspirations, he opted to earn his GED and focused on carving his path in the working world.



Ascending the ranks to become a store manager by the age of 28, Gordon's entrepreneurial spirit ignited as he ventured into various business endeavors, including a Little Ceaser's franchise and a vending machine company. Despite achieving success, he felt something crucial was absent-a deeper sense of purpose.



The turning point came when Gordon crossed paths with Larry Hayne, a customer whose relentless persistence taught him the value of tenacity. This encounter led to the birth of VMC Facilities, LLC in January 1998, marking a significant shift towards a career that resonated with his passions.



Embracing challenges in service-oriented roles, Gordon found joy in problem-solving and embarked on a quest to secure contracts with renowned establishments like Ruby Tuesday and Chili's restaurants. Through unwavering determination and a relentless pursuit of opportunities, he expanded VMC Facilities, LLC's footprint across 33 states.



Inspired by the ethos encapsulated in the battle flag motto, "Any fate but submission," Gordon adopted a philosophy of resilience, vowing never to surrender in the face of adversity. Despite encountering economic fluctuations and setbacks, he remained steadfast in his resolve, refusing to succumb to defeat.



Driven by an unwavering determination to overcome obstacles, Gordon Bruner exemplifies the spirit of resilience and perseverance. With his mantra of "Any fate but submission," he continues to forge ahead, undeterred by challenges, and steadfastly pursuing his vision of success.

