Social Media Stock Trump Media & Technology Group (Nasdaq: DJT) Soars Following MSG Sold Out Event

Trump Media & Technology Group (Nasdaq: DJT) operator of the social media platform Truth Social.

The stock is soaring in today's trading session following the sold- out event at Madison Square Garden, currently trading at $46.41, up 7.46, gaining 19.15% as of this report.

Last week Trump Media announced that it has successfully launched an app for Fire TVs to access the Truth+ streaming platform.

Now available in the Appstore, Truth+ offers TV programming focusing on news, entertainment, faith-based content, weather, documentaries, children's content, and more, featuring both linear TV channels and Video on Demand (VOD).

Previously released for iOS devices, Android devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and on the Web, Truth+ enhances the limited streaming option now available on the Truth Social platform by adding additional content and numerous new features including VOD, live TV rewind with visual thumbnails, catch-up TV for up to seven days, network DVR, and a Spanish language interface option.

Fire TV owners can now download the Truth+ app directly to their TV sets from the Amazon Appstore, then sign in by using their mobile phones to scan a QR code from their TV sets or by using a passcode. Users without a Truth Social account can create one during the sign in process.

