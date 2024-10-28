Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Conducts 2Nd Aerial Survey Of Cyclone-Hit Districts

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday conducted a second aerial survey in the cyclone-affected areas of the state.

CM Majhi had earlier carried out an aerial survey on Sunday as well.

The Chief Minister accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials surveyed different areas in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj affected by the cyclonic storm 'Dana', and the cyclone-induced flood.

CM Majhi later held a review meeting with officials at Chandipur in Bhadrak district on the impact of cyclone Dana.

It is pertinent here to mention that CM Majhi on Sunday noted that 30,470 people from the Gram Panchayats inundated due to cyclone induced heavy rain have been staying in cyclone shelters and relief centers.

As per CM Majhi, the power supply of around 98 per cent of the consumers in the affected areas was restored till Sunday evening.

He noted that the power supply in 22.36 lakh households out of the 22.84 lakh electricity consumers affected in the cyclone has been restored completely.

The Chief Minister has also said that some gram panchayats in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore districts are still inundated. He said power supply will be normalised completely after the water recedes.

More than 7,000 employees are engaged in restoration work of power supply in the affected areas of the state.

Similarly, CM Majhi also said it is initially assessed that crops in around 2,21,800 acres of land at 4100 villages of 880 Gram Panchayats in 12 blocks of Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts of the state have been damaged in the severe cyclonic storm.

He assured that the affected farmers would be compensated after the receipt of detailed reports on damages caused by cyclone 'Dana'.

The Chief Minister further stated that the District Collectors have been asked to send a detailed report on damages by November 2.

'Dana' hit the Odisha coast near Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara on October 24 and 25.

Around 36 lakh people in 14 districts were affected by the cyclone.