Jeremy Allen White's First Look Unveiled From His Bruce Springsteen Biopic

star Jeremy Allen White is going from 'The Bear' to 'The Boss' as his first look as Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' has been unveiled.

Directed and written by Scott Cooper, 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' adapts Warren Zanes' of the same name about the making of Springsteen's 1982 album 'Nebraska', reports 'Variety'.

Filming is taking place primarily in Springsteen's native New Jersey and New York, with additional production in Los Angeles, and the movie is set to hit theatres next year.

According to a press release, Springsteen's recording of 'Nebraska', "marked a pivotal time in his life, one that he would only openly talk about decades after its release. It's regarded as a landmark in his musical odyssey and a source of inspiration for a generation of artists and musicians. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen's New Jersey bedroom and without The E Street Band, 'Nebraska' is considered one of Springsteen's most enduring works, a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe".

As per 'Variety', the cast also includes Stephen Graham as Springsteen's dad, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan and Odessa Young, who is rumoured to play a love interest.

"Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey," Cooper said in a statement.

"Bruce Springsteen's 'Nebraska' has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album's raw, unvarnished portrayal of life's trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes' compelling narrative of Bruce's life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honouring Bruce's legacy in a transformative cinematic experience. It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon (Landau) as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey," he added.