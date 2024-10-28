QFFD Supports Syrian Refugees In Jordan And Lebanon With Cash Assistance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has contributed $4 million to support over 72,000 vulnerable Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) multi-purpose cash assistance program over four months.

From February to May 2024, this assistance enabled more than 58,700 Syrian refugees in Lebanon and about 14,000 refugees in Jordan to secure their most urgent needs, including food, rent, and healthcare.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Aseeri, Acting Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development, emphasized the importance of continued support and cooperation with UNHCR, saying: "QFFD is committed to addressing the urgent needs of Syrian refugees and their host communities. Our partnership with UNHCR is a testament to our shared responsibility towards the international community." He added: "Through this contribution, we aim to extend a helping hand to those affected by the prolonged crisis and assist them in meeting their emergency needs."

Ahmed Mohsen, the UNHCR representative to the State of Qatar, stated: "This contribution came at a critical time, especially with the continued growth of humanitarian needs and the ongoing struggle of refugees to provide basic necessities for their families." He added: "We are grateful for the continuous support provided by the Qatar Fund for Development to refugees and its contribution to our programs, providing urgent assistance to those in dire need."

The multi-purpose cash assistance program has been a cornerstone of UNHCR's response to the Syrian refugee crisis, allowing beneficiaries to choose their priorities with dignity and contributing to the local economy.

More than 13 years after the outbreak of the crisis in Syria, the humanitarian needs of Syrian refugees in neighboring countries have reached unprecedented levels. Lebanon remains one of the countries hosting the largest number of refugees relative to its population, with an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees, while Jordan continues to host about 625,000 Syrian refugees and approximately 69,000 refugees of other nationalities registered with UNHCR.

The host countries are facing increasing economic challenges amid limited resources, severely impacting both refugees and local communities.

Qatar is one of the main partners of UNHCR in the region, providing support for UNHCR's work and responding to the urgent needs of the forcibly displaced. Contributions from the Qatar Fund for Development to support UNHCR programs have reached nearly $103 million since 2018, benefiting approximately two million refugees in Bangladesh, Jordan, Lebanon, and internally displaced persons in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Yemen.