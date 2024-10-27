Finland's PM Announces Meeting With Zelensky In Reykjavik

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finnish Prime Petteri Orpo plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Iceland's capital.

Orpo shared this news on social media, as reported by Ukrinform.

“I'm looking forward to meeting with President Zelensky at the Nordic Council in Reykjavik,” the Finnish Prime Minister wrote.

“Finland is one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine in Europe,” Orpo added.

The 76th session of the Nordic Council will take place in Reykjavik on October 28-31, with this year's main theme being "Peace and Security in the Arctic." According to the organization's website, Zelensky is scheduled to address the Council members on October 29. He will also meet with the prime ministers of Nordic countries.

As previously reported, the Nordic Council is an organization that coordinates cooperation between the parliaments and governments of Nordic countries.