IOF Murders 43,020 Palestinians, Injures 101,110 Others Since Beginning Of Genocide On Gaza

10/28/2024 2:44:25 PM
QNA
Gaza: The Israeli Occupation forces (IOF) murdered more than 43,020 Palestinian civilians and injured more than 101,110 others since the beginning of the genocide that the Israeli occupation has been committing against the Gaza Strip for 388 days, most of whom are children and women.
Medical sources in the Gaza Strip said that the IOF committed five massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, slaughtering 96 civilians and wounding 277 others, who were taken to hospitals.
Many of the victims remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the Israeli occupation has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them, the sources added.
The Israeli occupation has been committing a textbook genocide in the Gaza Strip for 388 days, amid an indescribably massive man-made destruction and famine and deafening international silence.
