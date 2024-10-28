Egyptian Pres. Stresses Need For Coordinated Efforts To End Crisis In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi stressed on Monday the need for a coordinated effort by all international parties, including the European Union, for an end to hostilities and to push for aid in Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank.

This came about during a meeting between President Al-Sisi and the European People's Party President Manfred Weber, in which they discussed the latest regional developments, said Presidential Spokesperson Ahmad Fahmi in a press conference.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi assured that the two state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian State, in accordance with international terms, is the only way to achieve peace and stability in the region.

For his part, Weber praised Egypt's staunch role in trying to secure stability and cooperation in the region.

He noted the growing economic relations between the two countries and the increase in European investments in Egypt, mutually benefiting both sides.

The meeting saw the EU-Egyptian relations growing, reflecting on the cooperation between the two sides, said Fahmi. (end)

