RG Kar Case: Calcutta HC Seeks CBI Report On Allowing Sandip Ghosh To Liquidate His FD

Kolkata, Oct 29 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought a clarification and report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on whether former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, can liquidate his fixed deposit to bear expenses in the cases going on against him.

The single-judge vacation bench of Justice Subhendu Samanta had also directed that the CBI should also be made a party in this particular petition from Ghosh in the matter.

Earlier, Ghosh approached the Calcutta High Court with a plea for a fast-track hearing in the matter. However, the court rejected the plea for a fast-track hearing and the matter was heard by the vacation bench of Justice Samanta on Monday afternoon.

In this matter, Justice Samanta observed that the CBI is yet to confiscate the fixed deposits of Ghosh, the opinion of the central agency in the matter was necessary and hence the latter has been asked to be made a party in the case.

On Monday, Ghosh bail plea also came up for hearing at the same vacation bench. However, since the CBI counsel was not present at the court on Monday, the matter will be heard again on November 4, when the festival vacation of Calcutta High Court will be over.

The CBI is conducting parallel probes against Ghosh, the first being in the financial irregularities case at RG Kar and the second being in relation to the ghastly rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of the state-run facility this August.

In the second case, the main charges against Ghosh are misleading the investigation and tampering with evidence while the initial investigation of the rape and murder case was being handled by Kolkata Police before the Calcutta High Court handed over the charge of the investigation to CBI.

The CBI is also probing Abhijit Mondal, the former SHO of Tala Police Station under whose jurisdiction RG Kar Hospital comes, under the same charges. Both are in judicial custody currently.