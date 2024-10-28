Tripura CM Bats For Control Of Car Sales To Curb Traffic Congestion

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Oct 28 (IANS) Tripura Chief Manik Saha on Monday said that to control the traffic congestion in the state, especially in Agartala, measures should be taken to control car sales to curb vehicular growth.

The Chief Minister during a review meeting on traffic management said that proper disposal of older than 15 years should also be monitored properly.

“Additionally, measures should be taken to control car sales to curb vehicle growth. Traffic must remain vigilant in managing vehicle speeds on the flyover and other roads,” he said, adding that the Traffic Police, Transport Department, and Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) must collaborate to alleviate traffic congestion on the capital city's busiest roads.

Saha, who also holds the home portfolio, directed the immediate identification and development of new parking zones.

“A coordinated effort of all concerned departments and wings is required to avoid traffic jams. No-parking zones in the city should be regularly monitored, and strict action should be taken against traffic law violators when necessary,” he said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed various aspects of the traffic system in the AMC area and other parts of the state and highlighted that the latest technology is being integrated into the traffic management system.

“The state government is working on a multi-pronged plan to ensure that citizens can travel safely on the roads. Increasing the number of parking zones in Agartala city is essential to reducing traffic congestion,” he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the Superintendent of Traffic Police to identify suitable locations for the new parking zone and commence work immediately.

He also emphasised the importance of relocating vendors conducting business along Agartala's busiest roads and urged the AMC to facilitate their placement in designated areas. Additionally, he recommended regular surveillance in these zones.

The Chief Minister further directed the Traffic Unit, AMC, and Transport Department to jointly regulate the movement of battery-operated rickshaws on Agartala's busiest streets.

“All flats or multi-storied buildings under construction in urban areas should be routinely inspected to ensure adherence to parking plans.

The Chief Minister instructed PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte to expedite the road widening projects within the city.

Chief Secretary J.K Sinha, Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, Home Secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, Director General (Intelligence) Anurag Dhankar, Transport Department Secretary C.K Jamatia, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar K, and Traffic Police Superintendent Manik Das were also present in the review meeting.