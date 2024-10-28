Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended For Select Taxpayers
10/28/2024 2:08:40 PM
New Delhi, Oct 28 (KNN) The Income Tax Department has announced an extension of the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline for specific categories of taxpayers for the financial Year 2023-24 (Assessment Year 2024-25).
The new deadline has been pushed from October 31, 2024, to November 15, 2024, providing additional time for compliance.
The extension specifically targets taxpayers who are required to submit their tax audit reports by September 30, 2024, and were originally mandated to file their ITR by October 31, 2024.
This decision was formally communicated through a circular issued by the Ministry of Finance on October 26, 2024.
According to the official announcement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) implemented this extension under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
The modification applies to assessees mentioned in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, affecting the due date for furnishing Returns of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 for the Assessment Year 2024-25.
