Qatar Museums Kicks Off Fall With Thrilling Activities In November 2024

Doha: Qatar Museums (QM) welcomes the upcoming fall season with a diverse range of activities.

The month of November will feature a wide variety of engaging family programmes including hands-on workshops, immersive camps, and captivating storytelling and Family Day sessions that can be enjoyed by both kids and adults.

M7 will host some creative workshops and training in November to engage the public with the works of celebrated American artist Ellsworth Kelly.

These events are curated as part of the Ellsworth Kelly at 100 Exhibition which will open at M7 on 31 October 2024.

● M7 for Educators: Teacher Training and Toolkit Exploration For educators

Arabic Sessions: November 4 & 5, 2024 at 9:00am - 12:00om and November 19, 2024 at 4:00pm – 6:00pm.

English Sessions: November 6, 2024 at 9:00am - 12:00pm and November 17 & 18, 2024 at 4:00pm – 6:00pm.

Calling all Educators! M7 is inviting teachers and educators to attend an exclusive training session at our home in Mshereib.

Learn how you can incorporate the upcoming Ellsworth Kelly at 100 exhibition into your lessons. Toolkits will be available for the following subject matter: Design and Technology, English Language, Art, Math and Science. Click here to register.

● M7 Kids Workshop: Shapes in Space (For ages 8 - 12 years)

November 2, 2024

1:00pm - 3:00pm

Discover how Ellsworth Kelly explored the relationship between form and space. Participants will delve into Kelly's works at the exhibition and learn to build a mobile inspired by his iconic shapes and colours. Click here to register.

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) will host storytelling sessions, Family Day activities, workshops and a photo walk complementing the exhibition In the Footsteps of Ara Güler: Exploring the Photographer's Legacy for children and adults.

● Story Time at MIA Library: "Pirate Jamjoom”

November 4, 2024

11:00am to 12pm

Bring your children along to this story time session at the Museum of Islamic Art. Come and join us in this family bonding story session to read Pirate Jamjoom by Hamad Bin Khalifa University Publishing House. This session is free to attend. Register now.



● Photo walk in collaboration with Tasweer: Khalifa Al Obaidly

November 8, 2024

2:00pm to 5:00pm

This unique photo walk by Khalifa Al Obaidly will provide participants with the opportunity to explore and capture the vibrant essence of our surroundings, inspired by the themes of Ara Güler's photography. Only limited slots are available. Register here .

● Family Day: Islamic Art

November 9, 2024

3:00pm - 5:00pm

Learn more about Islamic art at this month's Family Day, taking place at MIA Atrium. Every month, we will be taking inspiration from MIA's exciting collection. Free to attend, no registration required

● Workshop: The Art of Drawing Jewellery

November 18 to 20, 2024

3:00pm - 4:30pm

Join us for an exclusive workshop where you will explore the tools and techniques used in researching and developing creative ideas, inspired by Chaumet's prestigious archives. Learn the essentials of designing mood boards and sketches that pave the way for the creation of exquisite jewellery pieces here .



Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art will host a series of workshops designed to nurture and inspire your creative side.



● Workshop: Blue city with clay (For ages 10 - 13 years)

November 25 & 28,2024

3:00pm to 5:00pm

This hands-on workshop invites participants to dive into the vibrant blues of Chefchaouen. Guided by expert artisans, you'll create your own unique pieces, channeling the city's rich colour palette and artistic spirit. A chance to immerse yourself in the beauty of craft and colour and take home something uniquely yours. Register here.

● Workshop: Art meets Fashion

November 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2024

4:00pm to 5:30pm

In this 4-day fashion workshop, adults will explore design inspired by Gerome's exhibition. After touring the exhibition and drawing inspiration from its intricate details, participants will create personalised mood boards reflecting their fashion vision.

The workshop will culminate in the creation of a bespoke item, bringing their artistic concepts to life. Whether you're an aspiring designer or a fashion enthusiast, this is a unique opportunity to blend art and style in a creative, collaborative environment. Register here .

3-2-1 Olympic & Sports Museum will organise a special Programme to promote physical activity and well being

● Run for Diabetes

November 7, 2024

2:00pm to 7:00pm

Organised in collaboration with ASPIRE and the Qatar Diabetes Association, the event aims to promote physical activity and demonstrate to young participants that their condition does not limit their potential. This empowering race will encourage students to take part in a supportive and motivating environment, reinforcing that they can overcome challenges and achieve remarkable goals.

Register here

Liwan, will host an exciting workshop designed to stimulate and inspire your creative side



● Workshop: Souq Al Haraj: An Urban Furniture Lab

November 2, 6, 10, 13, 17,20, 24 & 27, 2024

4:00pm - 6:30pm

Join us for the Souq al Haraj Urban Field Lab, where we'll design public furniture to enhance the market's community space, celebrating the craftsmanship of local makers. Inspired by everyday life at the souq, this workshop will explore its role as an upcycling hub. Featuring a guest talk by renowned architect Raza Ali Dada, the lab will culminate in a publication capturing the design process. Register here

As Qatar's premier cultural institution, Qatar Museums is dedicated to enhancing the nation's cultural landscape by providing a wide array of engaging and diverse experiences for both residents and visitors.