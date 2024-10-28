Aktsiaselts Infortar Investor Webinar Introducing The Results Of The Q3 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Infortar will organize a webinar for investors on 4 November 2024 at 12:00 (EET) in Estonian and at 14:00 (EET) in English to introduce the third quarter 2024 results. The webinar will be attended by the Chairman of the Board of Infortar Ain Hanschmidt, the Managing Director of Infortar Martti Talgre and Investor Relations Manager Kadri Laanvee.

The webinar will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams platform. Please note that to participate, no prior registration is required, and no reminder of the webinar will be sent. You can either participate by joining from your web browser or via Microsoft Teams application. When using a smart device to join the webinar, you first need to download the Microsoft Teams application from either Play Store or App Store.

Please join the webinar via the following links:



4 November 2024 at 12:00 (EET) Estonian webinar 4 November 2024 at 14:00 (EET) English webinar

Questions can be sent to ... before the webinar and via Teams Q/A during the event. The webinar will be recorded and will be available online for everyone on the company's website at .

Aktsiaselts Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Aktsiaselts Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Aktsiaselts Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 113,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Aktsiaselts Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the Aktsiaselts Infortar group: 95 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Aktsiaselts Infortar employs 6,625 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: ...

