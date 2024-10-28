Jacksonville University Honors Dr. A. Quinton White With 2024 Marine Science Pioneer Award And Named Endowed Fellowship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In addition to the 2024 Pioneer Award, Jacksonville University announced The Dr. A. Quinton White Marine Science Endowed Fellowship to support future marine science students.

Jacksonville University honored Dr. A. Quinton White, founding executive director of the Marine Science Research Institute (MSRI) with the 2024 Pioneer Award. Since its inception in 2017, Jacksonville University's Marine Science Pioneer Award has recognized global leaders in marine science whose groundbreaking research has inspired others and advanced the field. Past honorees include Dr. Robert Ballard, discoverer of the Titanic; renowned physicist and oceanographer Dr. Helen Czerski; and Chris Fischer, founder of OCEARCH. This year, the prestigious honor was awarded to one of Jacksonville University's own-a researcher and professor whose work has transformed the understanding of Northeast Florida's waterways.

(From left to right) Bob Rhodes, Dr. Quint White, Dr. Susan White, Tim Cost Photo Courtesy - Winston Peele, Jacksonville University

Dr. White was presented with the award in Terry Concert Hall, surrounded by former students, colleagues, friends, family, and community leaders, all of whom he has impacted over nearly five decades. In his introduction, Dr. Bryan Franks, MSRI's current executive director, captured the widespread admiration for Dr. White. "I think it's safe to say that this year might be the first year of the Pioneer Award that we really don't need someone to introduce the awardee, because, if you live anywhere within a 300-mile radius of where we are sitting right now, you likely know who Quint White is and his remarkable career in marine science," Dr. Franks said.

Dr. White expressed gratitude for the recognition, reflecting on the journey that brought him here. "I've never really felt like a pioneer," he said. "I've always enjoyed what I'm doing. I've enjoyed the students, teaching and the challenge," Dr. White said. "And so I've been very, very fortunate in my career to be able to do what I've done, how I've done it."

Adding to the celebration, Dr. White was surprised with the announcement of an endowed graduate fellowship in his name. The Dr. A. Quinton White Marine Science Endowed Fellowship was established to support future marine science students at Jacksonville University, carrying forward Dr. White's legacy of mentorship and education.

"This fellowship will continue the legacy that Quint established, having an impact and transforming students' lives in marine science, providing opportunities for the next generation of marine scientists and environmental stewards for our planet," Dr. Franks said.

Initiated by Mike and Susan Hand, the fellowship has amassed more than $180,000 in funding thanks to their generous contribution and the support of others. Mike Hand, a former mentee of Dr. White, shared how his early mentorship shaped him, sparking a lifelong interest in science through hands-on projects.

"Dr. White has been a transformative figure for students of all ages, often providing them with their first-and sometimes most formative-experiences in marine science," Hand said. "Establishing this endowment felt like the most fitting way to honor his legacy, ensuring that his commitment to educating and inspiring others continues well into the future."

Dr. White's five-decade-long career has left an indelible mark on Northeast Florida's marine science community, particularly as an expert on the St. Johns River. Known as "Mr. Science of Northeast Florida," Dr. White spearheaded the creation of the Marine Science Research Institute, a $10 million, 32,000-square-foot facility dedicated to biological and environmental research and education. Located on the banks of the St. Johns River, MSRI serves as a hub of research, conservation, and education and houses the offices of the St. Johns Riverkeeper and Florida Fish and Wildlife.

"Quint's scholarship, his teamwork, his leadership and his camaraderie have set a culture for the university that goes all the way back to when he got here in 1976," noted Jacksonville University President Tim Cost. "The idea that someone with his background would come here and do research and teach a vital field, and then go even further to create an institute-this was all on his own initiative."

Dr. White's influence extends beyond Jacksonville University. He has served on the boards of several national and local organizations, including The Museum of Science and History (MOSH), the National Association of Marine Laboratories, the St. Johns Riverkeeper, and The Jacksonville Symphony. He also became widely known through his monthly column, "River Life," in The Florida Times-Union, where he shared insights on the science, history, and ecology of the St. Johns.

Though he officially retired in August 2024, Dr. White's passion for marine science and the St. Johns River remains unwavering. Now a professor emeritus, his legacy will continue to shape Jacksonville University and the Northeast Florida community for generations to come.

About Jacksonville University

As Northeast Florida's premier private institution of higher education, Jacksonville University is consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Regional Universities in the South and is named one of America's Top 500 Colleges by Forbes. Founded in 1934, the University offers more than 100 majors, minors and programs, including in-demand degrees in nursing, business, law, marine science, engineering, finance and psychology, as well as those in the highly specialized fields of aviation, communication sciences and disorders, film, animation and healthcare administration. With its five colleges, eleven schools and four institutes, Jacksonville University's 235-acre riverfront campus is just minutes from downtown and the beaches.

