Billings, Montana The 3Rd Best Small U.S. City For Online Dating, Survey Shows

BILLINGS, Mont., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Montana city of Billings is the third-best small city in the United States for finding a compatible partner online, according to exclusive data given to

TravelMag by

dating app Tinder.

The data recorded the Match Right Rate (MRR) – the number of people who both

swiped right on each other's Tinder profiles – in over 650 cities across the country.

For the purpose of the survey, only cities with populations of between 50,000

and 200,000 were taken into account.

According to the figures, Billings emerged third in the rankings, with an impressive 10.03% of Tinder users in the city sufficiently liking each other's digital profiles to both swipe right. Situated in Southern Montana on the Yellowstone River, the city's population of around 117,000 seem to have the perfect backdrop for blossoming relationships.

The city with the highest MRR is Macon in Georgia at 13.73%, while Casper in Wyoming came second at 11.15%, based on the recorded data.

Overall, with three cities in the top 20, Montana is the best-represented state, according to the survey. Along with Billings, the other Montana cities featured in the top 20 are Great Falls in 14th place (8.27% MRR) and Missoula in 19th place (8.01% MRR).

Below are the top 10 small cities in the U.S. for online dating, based on their

respective MRRs, which are shown in brackets. The list was compiled by online

dating App Tinder and is based on data recorded in over 650 small U.S. cities. Only

cities with populations of between 50,000 and 200,000 were considered.

Macon, Georgia (13.73%MMR)Casper, Wyoming (11.15%MMR)Billings, Montana (10.03%MMR)Shreveport, Louisiana (9.64% MMR)Flagstaff, Arizona (9.07% MMR)Jonesboro, Arkansas (8.87% MMR)Rapid City, South Dakota (8.45%MMR)Muncie, Indiana (8.44%MMR)Grand Junction, Colorado (8.43%MMR)Jackson, Mississippi (8.35%MMR)

For the full results of the survey, please visit:



