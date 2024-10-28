Samsung’s Commitment To Advancing the Global Goals Through Open Collaboration

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - To mark our fifth year of partnership with UNDP, we are proud to share the impact and achievements we have delivered through our programs with the Galaxy Community.



Samsung Electronics believes small efforts can make a big impact, especially when collaborating with like-minded partners. For the past five years, Samsung and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have worked together with one shared goal — harnessing technology to effect global change.



Central to this mission is the belief in the potential of young people, particularly millennials and Gen Z. As tech-savvy global citizens, their optimism and conviction drive progress on issues like climate change and social equity. With the right tools and platforms, they have the power to influence policymakers and businesses toward a more sustainable future.



As the 2030 deadline for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) approaches, Samsung and UNDP remain committed to the Global Goals. Both organizations have made significant strides in creating real-world impact by prioritizing innovation. In celebration of United Nations Day, Samsung has released a report that marks our five-year relationship, highlighting progress in raising awareness of the Global Goals through initiatives like the Samsung Global Goals app and Generation17.



“We believe in the power of collective effort to create a better future for upcoming generations and using technology for the greater good,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our partnership with UNDP over the past five years has been a meaningful step in this journey, as we’ve worked together to support young changemakers and raise awareness of the Global Goals. We’re grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a better future for all, and we look forward to continuing our journey to 2030 with the Galaxy community.”



“The only way we are going to confront the world’s biggest challenges is through cooperation. Our partnership with Samsung shows the power of true collaboration between the public and private sectors,” added Achim Steiner, Administrator of UNDP. “We are proud of the progress that we’ve seen in both the Samsung Global Goals app and the Generation17 initiative to empower youth to advance the SDGs. We look forward to continuing and exploring new frontiers in our partnership to drive sustainable development in the years ahead.”



Samsung and UNDP partnered in 2019 to launch the Samsung Global Goals app — a platform that educates Galaxy users about the 17 Global Goals and allows them to generate donations through in-app ads, using wallpapers to increase their earnings and direct contributions. Samsung then matches all proceeds from the in-app ads, maximizing our collaborative efforts to support UNDP’s work in advancing the Global Goals and contributing to their achievement.





To further engage Galaxy users, we introduced new interactive features such as the Donation Leader Board in 2023. In 2024, we launched limited-edition wallpapers as “Thank-you Gifts” as a token of appreciation to active users. The wallpapers, available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and watches, highlight different endangered species supported by UNDP Global Goals initiatives.



Since its launch, the Samsung Global Goals app has reached nearly 300 million Galaxy users and raised more than $20 million for UNDP. Users have identified Goal 1 (No Poverty), Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) and Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) as their top priorities, offering valuable insights into the global issues that matter most to them.



Looking ahead, we are dedicated to expanding the app’s impact to inspire collective action and create lasting change.



Generation17



In 2020, Samsung and UNDP launched Generation17 to support young changemakers advancing the Global Goals with the belief in the power of youth to create meaningful change. The initiative provides technology, mentorship and networking opportunities to Young Leaders worldwide — supporting 16 such individuals across six regions to date and sharing their stories through Samsung and UNDP’s global platforms.



Through the initiative, the Generation17 Young Leaders have been able to attend major global events such as the Mobile World Congress, the UN Economic and Social Council Youth Forum and the UN Summit of the Future Action Days. These engagements give them a platform to collaborate with global decision-makers across different sectors.



In just four years, UNDP and Samsung, through Generation17, have supported Young Leaders who believe this initiative has significantly contributed to achieving remarkable results and making a resounding impact on their communities. While Generation17 has provided valuable resources and opened doors for the Young Leaders, their success is ultimately a testament to their drive, creativity, entrepreneurial skills, networks and passion for advancing the Global Goals. Through these combined efforts, the Young Leaders feel that this initiative has scaled the impact of their work, allowing them to reach more people within their communities, raise awareness of their work and advance all 17 Global Goals through the power of technology.





Samsung Newsroom highlights how Generation17 leaders Efe Johnson, Thùy Anh Ngô and Tafara Makaza are leveraging technology to address challenges such as reproductive health education, care for the elderly, economic mobility and more — demonstrating how innovative solutions can inspire change and action.



Efe Johnson



A reproductive and sexual health advocate from Kaduna, Nigeria, Efe Johnson founded Xari Africa to break taboos surrounding sexual and reproductive health across Africa after experiencing shame and confusion during her first menstrual period. Xari Africa educates girls on topics like menstruation, birth control and sexual health.



Xari Africa has impacted 4,500 girls across Africa through school workshops, online courses and Efe’s practical health guide Just Period It. She now aims to expand her platform to reach 1 million girls.



Thùy Anh Ngô



Thùy Anh Ngô founded HASU, a mobile platform in Vietnam that improves the physical, mental and social well-being of older adults. Inspired by her late grandfather's fear of burdening his family, she developed HASU to meet the needs of Vietnam’s aging population. The app offers health advice, exercise routines and social forums to keep seniors connected and active.



Thùy Anh has concentrated on stabilizing internal operations and optimizing services for seniors over the past year, contributing to HASU reaching over 50,000 individuals. Her newest program, a memoir-writing service, has been helping clients from various backgrounds — including key opinion leaders, politicians and retired professionals — preserve and cherish their treasured memories.



Tafara Makaza



A social entrepreneur and technologist from Zimbabwe, Tafara Makaza co-founded Fixa — a digital platform that connects informal workers with safe, reliable employment opportunities in Africa. Dubbed the “LinkedIn for the linked out,” Fixa helps workers create digital profiles and gives them access to formal jobs and financial services.



Tafara has connected over 8,000 workers to more than 300,000 job opportunities, disbursing more than $2 million in salaries since starting the platform in 2021. He is empowering individuals across Africa to achieve economic independence.



Looking Towards 2030



With 2030 on the horizon, Samsung’s commitment to driving global progress has only strengthened. The company continues to harness its technological expertise to fuel collective action for meaningful change by supporting UNDP and young changemakers worldwide. Through initiatives like the Samsung Global Goals app and Generation17, Samsung remains focused on building a more sustainable future for all.



