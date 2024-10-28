Critical Manufacturing Brings Highly Advanced Semiconductor MES Solution to SEMICON Europa

(MENAFN- BCM Public Relations) 28.11.2024, PORTO, Portugal – Critical is returning to SEMICON Europa 2024 to showcase its advanced Manufacturing Execution System (MES), tailored to the unique needs of the semiconductor industry. From November 12 to 15, visitors will have an opportunity to see how Critical Manufacturing MES supports semiconductor production improvement, delivering the agility and control required for competitive advantage in today’s rapidly evolving semiconductor landscape.



Semiconductor manufacturers face increasing pressure to meet the demands of advanced chip production and integrate more complex supply chains. Visitors to Critical Manufacturing’s booth will see how Critical Manufacturing MES helps by offering a flexible, scalable solution for improving intricate manufacturing processes while facilitating the drive towards Industry 4.0.



The booth will have live demonstrations of how their MES enables semiconductor manufacturers to achieve end-to-end visibility, enhance production quality, and optimize workflows. Features like run-to-run control offer real-time adjustments based on performance data to ensure process stability and consistency across production runs. This supports continuous improvement and minimizes variability, which is critical for semiconductor production.



Additionally, Critical manufacturing will be demonstrating chamber-dependent recipe functionality that targets precision improvements and adaptability to specific equipment. They will also show sorter integration functionality that simplifies wafer logistics by seamlessly coordinating wafer handling across different production stages, reducing inefficiencies and optimizing throughput.



Moreover, visitors will discover how Critical Manufacturing MES, enhanced by its integrated IoT Data Platform, empowers semiconductor manufacturers with real-time insights. This advanced platform collects and contextualizes data from across the production environment, giving manufacturers the ability to monitor and respond to operational changes on the shop floor instantly. With greater data visibility, companies can make informed decisions that reduce downtime, mitigate risks, and improve overall productivity—critical advantages in the highly demanding semiconductor industry.



Augusto Vilarinho, Head of Global Sales & Business Development at Critical Manufacturing, emphasized the importance of these solutions: "Our MES is designed and proven to address the specific challenges semiconductor manufacturers face today, from handling complex processes to managing the growing volumes of data required for decision-making. At SEMICON Europa, visitors will see how our platform enables them to meet these challenges head-on while preparing for the future of manufacturing."



Throughout the event, Critical Manufacturing’s experts will be on hand to provide tailored insights and solutions for visitors’ specific challenges. Join Critical Manufacturing at Booth C2401 to discover how its MES is empowering semiconductor manufacturers to meet the demands of today’s market and stay ahead in the evolution of Industry 4.0.



For more information or to schedule a meeting, visit



About Critical Manufacturing



Critical Manufacturing, leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides the most modern, flexible, and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements, reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality, integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation, and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.



As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, and opportunity.



About ASMPT



ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organize, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial, and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability, and enhanced quality.



ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at



Media contact:

Shreyasi Bhaumik

BCM Public Relations Ltd.

+44 203 409 5090

...



MENAFN28102024007671016499ID1108825063