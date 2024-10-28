Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupts, spewing ash

(MENAFN) Indonesia’s most active volcano, Mount Merapi, experienced a series of four eruptions on Sunday, with the national volcano monitoring agency noting a surge in volcanic tremors. The eruptions, which occurred from morning through late afternoon, released large columns of ash into the air, indicating an intensification of activity at one of Southeast Asia’s most closely watched volcanoes.



The Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) reported that the first eruption began at 7 a.m. local time (0000 GMT), sending a plume of ash roughly 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above Merapi’s peak, drifting westward. Additional eruptions followed at 7:36 a.m., 9:56 a.m., and 4:01 p.m., as reported by the state-owned Antara News Agency. Each eruption contributed to a visible rise in ash clouds over the volcano, a striking display observed from the province of West Sumatra, where Merapi is located.



Despite the heightened volcanic activity, authorities have confirmed that no casualties or significant damage to infrastructure have been reported. For safety reasons, however, a long-standing prohibition remains in effect, restricting residents and tourists from venturing within a three-kilometer (1.86-mile) radius of the crater. This exclusion zone is a necessary precaution given Merapi’s history of sudden and violent eruptions.



Mount Merapi, which reaches an elevation of 2,891 meters, is one of Indonesia’s approximately 130 active volcanoes situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire—a region notorious for its high seismic and volcanic activity. The volcano’s activity is part of a broader geological landscape in Indonesia, where the convergence of tectonic plates frequently leads to eruptions and earthquakes. Continuous monitoring by Indonesian authorities highlights the importance of preparedness in a region where volcanic threats are a constant concern.

