PR - Bitget Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance, Strengthening Its Position As The 4Th Largest Crypto Exchange

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, a leading global exchange and Web3 company, has released its Q3 2024 Transparency Report, showcasing significant advancements in user growth, token offerings, and strategic initiatives. With a strong focus on enhancing financial accessibility and advancing blockchain technology, Bitget has reinforced its position as one of the top global players in the crypto industry.

Key Q3 2024 Highlights:

In Q3 2024, Bitget achieved a milestone by surpassingglobally, placing it as the. The platform's user base growth, up by 400% since last year, was fueled by innovative product offerings and expansion into new regions, including Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. The company's focus on accessibility and user-centric design aligns with its mission of enabling financial freedom for all.Bitget addedin Q3, bringing its lineup to overand. Among the new listings,stood out with the highest Total Value Locked (TVL) growth. Bitget'scontinued to attract early traders, featuring 12 tokens likein Q3, with 53,800 traders participating and a cumulative transaction volume of $23 million.Additionally, Bitget's, launched in April, has become a popular choice among users, offering high-yield staking options. In Q3, PoolX recorded over, with the total staked amount doubling from Q2 to reach. Popular pools include BGB, BTC, ETH, and USDT, providing users with new avenues to earn rewards on the platform.As part of its $30 million joint investment withinto The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, Bitget has supported the rapid expansion of Telegram-based projects, including. With nearly 1 billion Telegram users worldwide, TON's ecosystem has seen exponential growth, making Bitget a vital entry point for users interested in TON-based projects and decentralized applications.Bitget expanded its footprint in sports by forming a. This collaboration aims to increase crypto awareness and Web3 adoption across, leveraging LALIGA's massive global audience to attract a new wave of crypto enthusiasts. This partnership aligns with Bitget's mission to bring blockchain technology to mainstream audiences.Bitget collaborated withto refine its token-discovery strategies. By leveraging on-chain data and community insights, Bitget offers traders an advanced toolkit for identifying promising tokens. The strategic approach, combined with Nansen's analytical tools, led tosince April, making it one of the most active exchanges in early-stage token offerings.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, commented on the report:“Our growth in Q3 2024 reflects our commitment to creating an accessible, secure, and innovative trading platform for users worldwide. By continuously expanding our offerings, supporting impactful projects, and forming strategic partnerships, Bitget is helping shape the future of blockchain and finance. We remain focused on our mission to drive financial freedom and to empower the next billion users through accessible and user-friendly digital solutions.”

Bitget's success in Q3 2024 shows its growing influence in the crypto industry, marked by strategic initiatives, innovative products, and a commitment to user engagement. Looking ahead, Bitget is bound to continue its mission of bridging the gap between centralized and decentralized finance while expanding its global reach.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

