SIDBI Launches Support Initiative For Assam's Brass And Bell Metal Industry

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 28 (KNN) In a significant move to bolster Assam's indigenous Brass and Bell Metal industry, the Small Industries Development of India (SIDBI) has launched a comprehensive support programme aimed at enhancing design capabilities and providing critical business insights.

This initiative is in collaboration with the Youthcove Foundation, based in Guwahati, and was kicked off with the MSME Cluster Outreach Programme held at the Brass and Bell Metal Cluster in Hajo, located in the Kamrup district. The event drew approximately 250 participants, including local artisans and industry stakeholders.

The outreach programme, supported by Assam's Department of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise, featured a series of sessions focused on current market trends, skill development, and opportunities for networking with government bodies and banking institutions.

Pradip Kumar Nath, Deputy General Manager of SIDBI, emphasised the importance of ongoing skill development, announcing plans for regular workshops designed to improve artisans' business acumen and design proficiency. This initiative aims not only to preserve traditional crafts but also to make them competitive in the modern marketplace.

In addition to the workshops, SIDBI has announced plans to establish a new sub-branch in Hajo, which will provide dedicated support to the local artisan community.

This move is anticipated to enhance access to financial services, enabling artisans to expand their businesses and improve their production capabilities.

During the event, representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and State Bank of India (SBI) encouraged artisans to tap into various government schemes and financial support systems available to them.

The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) proposed exposure visits for artisans to learn about technological advancements that could further enhance their craft.

Artisans at the event voiced their concerns regarding the rising costs of raw materials and the challenges they face in accessing broader markets.

Many called for protective initiatives to safeguard their traditional crafts while also expressing a desire to attract new generations into the industry.

The programme is seen as a vital step towards revitalising the Brass and Bell Metal sector in Assam, ensuring its sustainability and growth in an increasingly competitive environment.

As SIDBI takes the lead in this initiative, the collaborative efforts with local organisations and government agencies mark a promising development for the artisans of Assam, fostering innovation while honoring the rich heritage of their craft.

