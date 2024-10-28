Office Of The Director Of National Intelligence Selects Censys To Provide Internet Intelligence Platformtm To US Intelligence Agencies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sentinel Horizon contract award underscores the growing importance of advanced intelligence platforms and innovation to protect national security

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys , the leading Internet Intelligence for Threat Hunting and Attack Surface Management, today announced the company was awarded a multi-year contract by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Threat Intelligence Integration Center (CTIIC) to provide its leading intelligence platform to U.S. intelligence agencies.

Under the Sentinel Horizon contract, Censys will provide U.S. intelligence agencies access to Censys' continuous scanning and coverage of all internet-facing assets across the globe, helping governments identify, manage and mitigate potential risks in real time. The Censys dataset is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, discovering and monitoring over 560 million new assets daily. This monitoring allows for the rapid identification of vulnerabilities and threats, ensuring that no internet-exposed device goes unnoticed or unprotected.

Studies show that over 30% of all breaches are linked to unknown or poorly managed internet-facing assets. Government agencies are particularly vulnerable, as they often manage large, complex networks with limited visibility into their full digital footprint. Censys addresses the challenges presented by the growing number of internet-exposed assets, which pose significant risks to national security and critical infrastructure.

"The award serves as a testament to the intelligence community's trust in Censys as the standard for the most comprehensive, up-to-date internet map for security and intelligence teams to effectively prioritize and act on threats," said Brad Brooks, CEO, Censys. "By providing intelligence agencies with relevant and actionable intelligence, we're able to help support them in their mission to protect the country's critical infrastructure, supply chains, elections, and other key components of U.S. national security."

The Censys Internet Map sees 223% more of the services on the internet than its nearest competitors on the top 100 ports and 757% more for all 65,000 ports across the internet. In addition, all data in the Censys map is less than 24 hours old, compared to competitors' maps where 50% of the data was more than a year old in some cases. The age of this data has a profound impact on how accurate it is.

The market for Internet Intelligence and cybersecurity is rapidly expanding, driven by the increasing number of cyber threats and the need for better visibility into internet-facing assets. According to recent estimates, the global cybersecurity market is projected to grow significantly by 2027, with governments and public sector organizations being key drivers of this demand.

For more information about Censys' internet intelligence for the U.S. federal government, visit: censys/federal/

About Censys

Censys, Inc is the leading Internet Intelligence Platform for Threat Hunting and Attack Surface Management. Founded in 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys provides organizations with the most comprehensive real-time view of Internet infrastructure. Customers like Google, Cisco, Microsoft, Samsung, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, and over 50% of the Fortune 500 rely on Censys for a real-time, contextualized view into their internet and cloud assets. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity. To learn more, visit censys and follow Censys on Twitter, Mastodon and LinkedIn.

