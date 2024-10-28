Zelensky Suggested That Every G20 Leader Should Demand That Putin Return 1000 Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that each G20 leader demand that return a thousand children.

The Head of State said this in an interview with The Times of India, Ukrinform reports.

When asked how India could help in returning the children, the President replied:“To join the coalition for the return of children, to support the communiqué of the Peace Summit, because the third point there was about the return of children, to call Putin and tell him who he is and make him return the children. (Indian Prime Narendra) Modi can do this, he has a lot of influence... To tell (Putin) directly:“Give me a thousand children, and I will return them to Ukraine.” This is a real step. He took tens of thousands, let Modi return a thousand. If every influential person like Modi can return a thousand children, then we will be able to return most of our children.”

According to the President, the issue of returning children can be raised at the G20 meeting.

“If twenty thousand Ukrainian children have been deported, then every leader of the G20 should take responsibility for returning a thousand children,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that the International Criminal Court's warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin for kidnapping children is in force.

“The result of the ICC warrant is that Putin does not travel to most countries of the world. We can see this. Most leaders who have recognized the Rome Statute, which means they recognize the decision of the International Criminal Court, try not to visit Putin. There is a result,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky: Real number ofkilled by Russia in Ukraine unknown

Instead, he believes that by not extraditing Putin to the ICC, Mongolia has once again emphasized“that it is not an independent country.”

As Ukrinform reported, in March 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin on charges of war crimes, including the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine and the illegal transfer of Ukrainians to Russia.

Photo: OP