NATO, EU Call For Full Investigation Into Violations In Georgian Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (KUNA) - called on Monday for a "full investigation" into reports of October 26 election-violations in Georgia.

NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah stated that the International Election Observation Mission noted the uneven playing field in which the took place "undermining public trust in the outcome".

In parallel, the EU urged in a press statement the Central Election Commission of Georgia and other relevant authorities to fulfil their duty to "swiftly, transparently and independently investigate and adjudicate electoral irregularities and allegations thereof", emphasizing that these irregularities must be clarified and addressed, which is a necessary step to re-building trust in the electoral process.

The EU noted that it closely followed the developments leading to the parliamentary elections as "the people of Georgia have demonstrated their attachment to democratic values and their country's EU path" over the past months.

It added that, according to preliminary findings and conclusions from the International Election Observation Mission led by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), "election day was generally procedurally well-organized and administered in an orderly manner but marked by a tense environment, with frequent compromises in vote secrecy and several procedural inconsistencies, as well as reports of intimidation and pressure on voters that negatively impacted public trust in the process".

Observers reported according to the EU that there was an uneven level playing field, and the election campaign was "divisive in a polarized atmosphere, with significant concerns about the impact of recent legislative amendments on this electoral process."

The EU called on Georgia to "adopt democratic, comprehensive, and sustainable reforms that align with the core principles of European integration", reminding that any legislation that undermines the fundamental rights and freedoms of Georgian citizens and contradicts the values and principles upon which the EU is founded must be repealed.

The pro-Russia ruling party won the elections in Georgia held last Saturday. People-western opposition parties rejected recognition of election results. (end)

