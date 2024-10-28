Cool Roof Coatings Market Projected To Reach USD 780.9 Million With A CAGR Of 6.8%: Analysis By Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global warming has been rising recently worldwide, affecting the quality of the made. Due to the rising temperature, the performance delivered by buildings decreases significantly. To arrest this issue, heat expansion within buildings should be reduced. Roof coatings achieve this. Such roof coatings are in demand, thereby enhancing their lifespan. Consequently, this proves to be one of the key driving factors for the global cool roof coatings market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research -, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The forecasted advancement of the global cool roof coating market (시원한 지붕 코팅 시장) with a moderate CAGR of 6.8% shall take the market to a US $ 780.9 million valuation . The last recorded market valuation for the subject market was about US $ 402.8 million in 2021. This market growth is influenced by various governing forces that help the market to grow.

To develop green buildings, governments of different countries have implemented various laws. These laws aim to reduce energy costs by 40%. Such efforts fuel the growth of the subject market. The main reason behind this is the scope for cool roofing in the modern world. Governments have been encouraging cool roofs, which propels the market advancement.

Global warming has been increasing worldwide. Due to this, energy-saving buildings have come into demand. It is one of the lucrative market segments that creates substantial opportunities for the subject market to grow by reducing energy consumption. This makes another market driver for the market under consideration.

The construction industry has been growing significantly in the last few years. This growth agitates other sectors that are related to the construction industry. This collaborative growth of industries proves to be a fueling factor for the market under consideration.

Key Findings from the Market Report





The global cool roof coating market can be segmented into various market segments, out of which low-sloped roofs are one of the key segments. The lower installation cost of these roofs shall help the market segment to get propelled.

From the perspective of the coating on roofs, the elastomeric coating has gained substantial demand. The main reason is the longevity of coatings. Also, they can withstand adverse environmental conditions.

The reflective roof market segment is gaining popularity, as it reflects infrared radiations to reduce roof heating. Based on the application of roofs, the commercial segment is one of the key market segments that help the market grow, as more cool roofs are used in the said segment.

Regional Profile





The total number of retrofitting projects in North America has been increasing recently. Due to this, the continent has become the market leader by securing about 66.4% of the full market share of the global cool roof coatings market.

Europe is another reason that has been contributing to the subject market. This region holds about 21.3% of the global market share. Due to the advancement of technological infrastructure in the area, it contributes significantly to the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is also one of the important regions, securing 10.8% of the global market share. It helps the market to grow within the global landscape.

Key Developments in the Cool Roof Coatings Market





In September 2021, BASF SE purchased Vattenfall's offshore wind farm, Hollandse Kust Zuid. This helped the organization to initiate construction projects in the Northern Sea.

In January 2022, Berkeley Lab introduced roofs that can auto-adjust based on the weather and the outside temperature. This innovation shall help the subject market to expand into new horizons. In April 2022, Akzo Nobel N.V. acquired Grupo Orbis. This strategic move allowed the organization to create its presence in Latin America. Also, it has helped the business to diversify its existing product portfolio.

Competitive Landscape

In the case of competition within the industry, the global cool roof coatings market provides a highly cluttered competitive landscape. Various key players have been contributing to the industry via their differentiated products.



Akzo Nobel N.V. is a competitor known for its different abrasion resistance coatings, epoxy primers, composite coatings, etc.

PPG Industries Inc. operates in various markets. It produces multiple protective coatings. Apart from this, it has added SEM products to its product portfolio. BASF SE operates in diversified markets, including automotive, agriculture, energy, construction, etc. It also offers different resins and textiles.

Key Players





BASF SE

DowDuPont

Akzo Nobel N.V.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Sika AG

GAF Materials Corporation

NIPPON PAINT (M) SDN. BHD

The Valspar Corporation Nutech Paint

Market Segmentation



Type



IR Reflective Elastomeric

Roof Slope



Low-sloped Steep-sloped

Application



Residential

Commercial Industrial

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Chemicals and Materials

Metal Powder Market ( 金属粉末市場 ) : Metal powder market worth US$ 7.8 billion in 2021. A CAGR of 4.4% is expected between 2022 and 2031. In 2031, the global market for metal powder is expected to reach US$ 12.1 billion . The metal powder market is expected to benefit from rapid advances in additive manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printing.

Xanthan Gum Market (سوق صمغ الزانثان) : The global xanthan gum market was estimated at a value of US$ 1 billion in 2021 . It is anticipated to register a 5.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 1.9 billion by 2031 .

