'She Is Threatening Someone...': Rahul Gandhi Targets SEBI Chief Madhabi Buch And Adani In New Video With Pawan Khera

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targetted SEBI chief Madhabi Buch and Adani in a new podcast with another party leader Pawan Khera. A trailer of their new podcast was released on Monday. Khera said there has been there's is rumour in"the corporate world that she is blackmailing the prime minister [Narendra Modi]".

"If I [Butch] go down, I take you down. Your think...neither she is scared of this, nor the PSE. Then who's there, who's saving her or who is she threatening...," Khera asked.“And all this leads to Adani ,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi interrupted him saying,“It's not her [Butch]. there's somebody else behind her...there are some other forces behind his.”

Gandhi alleged that the SEBI chief is“basically protecting” Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani. "Adani's finances are directly linked to his valuation...so she is basically protecting him and his valuation and his reputation..."

The new video titled "Adani Bachao Syndicate" came days after the Congress released "Buch Bachao Syndicate " video, intensifying its offensive against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch. The party asked what was keeping her from appearing before a parliamentary panel.

Shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in an Instagram video, flagged "risks to billions of retail investors in the stock market", the party posed three questions on Buch, who skipped a recent appearance before the Public Accounts Committee by citing a last-minute emergency.

"Why is Madhabi Buch reluctant to answer questions before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament? Who is behind the plan to protect her from being answerable to the PAC? Is there a well-thought-out conspiracy to risk the hard-earned investments of crores of small-medium investors and benefit Modi ji's dear friend Adani?" the Congress' media department chairman Pawan Khera asked in a statement.

In the "Buch Bachao Syndicate" video, the Congress alleged that SEBI's credibility had been undermined under the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

"The Congress has consistently voiced its concerns over the erosion of SEBI's independence and powers. Through a series of press conferences, we have exposed multiple instances of conflicts of interest involving SEBI Chairperson Ms Madhabi Puri Buch and her family. These grave revelations have shaken the trust of India's 11.5 crore registered investors, who count on SEBI to uphold a transparent and fair financial environment. This government has left India's investors vulnerable, compromising the very institution meant to safeguard their life savings and aspirations," Khera said.

