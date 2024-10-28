Social media platform X suspends Iran's Supreme Leader’s account

(MENAFN) The social X has taken action to suspend the Hebrew-language account of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This decision was accompanied by a notification indicating that the account was suspended due to violations of the platform's rules. The account had been launched only the previous day, coinciding with Israel's military strikes on Iranian targets, suggesting that the timing was particularly significant in the context of rising tensions in the region.



This suspension marks a continuation of social media companies' scrutiny over accounts associated with Khamenei, especially in light of his recent statements and activities. In February, the platforms Facebook and Instagram, operated by Meta, removed accounts that were linked to Khamenei. This action was taken in response to his support for Hamas following its attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, which heightened the already volatile political atmosphere.



The developments on X highlight the increasing challenges and responsibilities faced by social media platforms in moderating content related to international conflict. As tensions escalate in the Middle East, these platforms must navigate the delicate balance between allowing free expression and ensuring that their services are not used to propagate messages that could incite violence or hatred.



In light of these events, the suspension of Khamenei's account underscores the ongoing friction between Iran and Israel, as well as the broader implications for discourse on social media regarding issues of governance, international relations, and the role of digital platforms in shaping narratives. The move by X is likely to prompt further discussions about the influence of social media in geopolitical conflicts and the responsibilities of tech companies in managing such high-stakes communications.

MENAFN28102024000045015839ID1108824630