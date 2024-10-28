Vision Films Heads Into The Holidays With Family Film 'Saving Christmas'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American Transactional

VOD release of Saving Christmas, from Canadian-Brazilian director and animator Marcelo Ricardo Ortiz and Zitro Productions on November 5, 2024. A true family affair, the holiday feature was directed, written, and produced by Marcelo Ricardo Ortiz, co-written by his daughter Luiza, produced by his wife Beatriz Neves Ortiz, and stars their son Ricardo Ortiz. Rafael Nani served as associate producer and associate director, and Jason Price, who negotiated the distribution deal on behalf of the filmmakers, served as an executive producer. Saving Christmas will also be available day and date in the UK and Vision holds the worldwide rights for sales.

Saving Christmas Family Holiday Movie Poster

Continue Reading

Fun for the entire family, it is the first project the entire Ortiz family collaborated on together. Saving Christmas was shot on location in Vancouver. Young lead Ricardo Ortiz is best known from Family Channel Canada's live-action family series The Mysterious Benedict Society. Watch the trailer: SavingChristmas_Trailer

Synopsis: As a materialistic teen, all Nick cares about is opening his Christmas gifts. Tired of Christmas chores and family events, Nick wishes a little too hard and accidentally makes Christmas disappear from the world. As the only one who remembers the existence of Christmas, Nick begins to realize just how the holiday has touched and molded others' lives over the years. Now, not only will Nick need to bring presents back, but see to it that his friends and family return to normal by learning the true spirit of holiday giving.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Saving Christmas asks 'What if Christmas no longer existed?' Seeing its disappearance shows how greatly the holiday affects family and friends in a fun, heartwarming, and unforgettable film that the whole family will love together."



Filmmaker Marcelo Ricardo Ortiz shares, "Saving Christmas is a family project for a family audience. It is a magical and heartwarming story about a Christmas where a young boy learns the true meaning of family."

Starring Ricardo Ortiz (The Mysterious Benedict Society, Bajillionaires), Josh Zaharia (The Boys), Casey James (Neil), Neil Charlesworth (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Ella Wejr (The Twilight Zone), Ellexis Wejr (Supergirl), Will Harris, Ian Ronningen (Letterkenny), Sarah Hayward (The Man in the High Castle), Tyronne L'hirondelle (Psych), Luiza Ortiz, Emily Delahunty (Wonder), Olivia Das (The Deal with Love), Leah Hanas, Pietra Castro (The Power), Stephanie Halber (Roads of Ithriyah), Tiaggo Guima (Alice in Wonderland), Maureen Cameron (Prison Games), Tommy Steele (Bloody Vintage), Timothy Marron (All Things Must Crumb to an End), Shelyse Cameron (Beyond the Woods), David Epstein (Betty's Bad Luck in Love), Randy Jernidier (Caroline), Rafaela Pierri, Jeremy Wong, and Brian Hamm (The Chris Isaak Show)

Saving Christmas

will be available on major streaming and cable platforms across the US, Canada, and the UK on November 5, 2024. Visit imdb/SavingChristmas for more information.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinon

8184159442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED