Estonian Premier proposes measure to prohibit Russian citizens in Estonia from participating in local elections

(MENAFN) Estonian Prime Kristen Michal has proposed a controversial measure to prohibit Russian citizens residing in Estonia from participating in local elections, regardless of their personal views on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This move comes as a response to growing security concerns related to Russia, especially given that Russian speakers constitute about 20% of Estonia's population of nearly 1.4 million.



Under current Estonian law, only citizens of Estonia can vote for members of the national parliament, known as the Riigikogu. However, a provision in the 1992 allows all permanent residents to vote in local elections. This provision has historically been contentious, as it denies citizenship rights to hundreds of thousands of ethnic Russians who reside in the country following its independence from the Soviet Union.



In an interview with the EER media outlet, Michal expressed his firm stance on the issue, stating, “Russia is a security threat, and Russian citizens should not have a say in Estonian affairs, just like Belarusian citizens.” He underscored the necessity of suspending or outright revoking the voting rights of Russian citizens in Estonia.



As the chairman of the Reform Party, which holds a majority in the Riigikogu, Michal indicated that his party is prepared to take significant legislative action. This could include amending existing laws or even modifying the constitution to ensure that Russian citizens are barred from voting in local elections.

